Struggling Deion Sanders Gets a Hard Reality Check as Michael Irvin Announces Cowboys Legend’s Health Update

Deion Sanders has been an active character in the world of football for years. Starting off as a rare player to play in both the NFL and the MLB, he became a rare one when he played in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. After a pretty good season in 2024, Sanders was looking forward to the next season. Suddenly, rumors of him undergoing medical treatment came up, sparking concerns. With wishes from fans and followers flooding in, he sent out a tweet assuring them that everything was fine. He even talked about how god was with him and how he’ll soon be with his team. However, things seem to have taken an ugly turn, with reports suggesting that his health has taken a hit.

It is in these bad times that you often get epiphanies. And Coach Prime has had one too. Posting a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram, he shared the reality check he’s had and gave us one as well.

In his post, Deion Sanders talks about the importance of living in the present. He also spoke about how life is unpredictable and how we need to work with what we have. “Yesterday is gone and today is here, now what are u gonna do with today. Stop Living in your past & creating a false sense of where u really are in life. Life ain’t what u want it to be and you’re gonna have to do something about it. Plan yo work & work yo plan. #CoachPrime,” he wrote. Talking about how staying in the past might seem pleasant, but affects your future.

A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Giving us one more formula on how to live life the Coach Prime way. Sanders has maybe now realised the importance of living in the present. And in a way, he’s also just motivating himself to get better quicker.

This gives us hope that Coach Prime is definitely feeling better and that it is just a matter of time before we see him out there (fingers crossed). While the updates shared by his old friend and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin have got us praying for him, there’s peace in knowing that god will help him recover. Day by day.

Michael Irvin sends a somber update about Deion Sanders

While we haven’t really known what happened to Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin visited him in the hospital and, in a way, gave us an update. A video posted by Did You Know This Thing’s Instagram page showed the ex-NFLer talking about Sanders. With his voice cracking and tears in his eyes, he only had one request for everyone who loves Coach Prime. “Pray for my boy“. Showing that while information on Sanders’ illness was unknown, it was something serious.

Speaking in the video, Irvin said, “He’s going to be okay because God has him. But I do need you to pray for him and pray for his strength through whatever he has to go through.” While not revealing anything about Sanders’ illness. “And it’s all righteous here because, you know, you find out life’s about a lot of peaks and valleys, and he’s been having so many great peaks. He got a huge deal this year, a $60 million deal. And all of a sudden here, you find out you have more health issues and you’re right back in the throes, right back in it,” he added. His voice quivering and eyes still wet from the sadness of seeing his friend like that.

Irvin reflected on how life can just turn around in moments. Referring to how Sanders had gotten a huge five-year, $54 million deal with Colorado just months ago. While also talking about the valleys the man has had to face. He was, of course, talking about the many unfortunate instances that Sanders had to face. Be it the unfortunate car crash in ’97 or the amputations he had to go through in 2021 due to blood clots. Even though all of us will be praying for Deion Sanders, the moral of the story remains: Coach Prime always rises back.