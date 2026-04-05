Super Bowl Winner Slams Geno Auriemma’s Apology After Heated Clash With Female Coach

Essentials Inside The Story Auriemma issued a statement apologizing to the South Carolina staff and team

Auriemma claimed that Staley didn't shake his hand before the game

Assistant coach Jamelle Elliott had to physically pull Geno away

On Saturday morning, Geno Auriemma issued an apology following the sideline drama between UConn and South Carolina. Auriemma’s apology was meant to quash the backlash after his sideline outburst. However, a Super Bowl winner isn’t buying this apology and is putting the sports world on notice about a glaring double standard.

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“If this was reversed the public outcry would be for #DawnStaleys job, and her character would be forever destroyed!” wrote Super Bowl XXXIII winner and linebacker Seth Joyner on X while replying to Geno’s official statement.

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“He couldn’t even say her name! I can’t wait for the #ContritionPolice to chime in! Yall are quick to condemn players for a lack of being contrite in their apologies! I’m looking forward to that same energy from your pens and commentaries!! #GenoAuriemma said, “I said what I had to say yesterday!” In other words I meant that ish! This day after forced, attempt at an apology carries zero weight!”

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The 72-year-old looked furious as he was engaged in a furious verbal exchange with the female coach, not only surprising the players but the viewers, too. His assistant coach, Jamelle Elliott, stepped in to pull him away. What should have been a congratulatory handshake turned contentious as Auriemma’s team lost the game by 48-62, and he started barking at Staley.

During the post-game interaction, Auriemma dodged the question, adding that he was troubled that Staley didn’t shake his hand before the game (while she actually had). He also added that he stood around for “three minutes” waiting for her to meet him at center court.

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However, the video footage showed a different story. While they didn’t follow the pre-game formality before the game, she went to the sidelines to greet the staff and coaches, including Geno.

“I just said what I had to say,” Auriemma said. He also expressed strong frustration over the foul discrepancy, when his team was fouled 17 times in contrast to his counterpart’s 8.

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However, on Saturday morning, Geno released a statement.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” Auriemma said in a prepared statement. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them.”

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41 years into his career, Auriemma has been as good as ever and considered a legend in women’s basketball. On his resume, Auriemma is a Hall of Famer, a gold medalist, and a 12-time NCAA champion.

So, the sideline fiasco certainly marks an unusual reaction from Geno Auriemma. While Seth Joyner called out the 72-year-old, he was not the only voice from the NFL community to react to the incident.

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NFL personalities react as Dawn Staley focuses on the final

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also voiced his opinion on this incident. Releasing a similar statement to Joyner, the veteran analyst mentioned that had Dawn Staley done the same thing, the reaction from the fans would have been different. Although Smith called Geno the greatest coach in women’s college basketball, his actions in the semifinal would go down as a classless act.

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Additionally, seasoned NFL podcaster Skip Bayless also commented on the issue, praising Dawn Staley and her team’s domination on the court and slamming Geno’s attitude, calling it “poor sport.”

“Dawn Staley just got even with Geno as South Carolina dominated UConn the way UConn dominated SCar last year. Then poor sport Geno got into it with Dawn, apparently saying she didn’t shake his hand BEFORE the game. Huh? Sure looked like she did. Go, Dawn go. He looks so bad.”

While the incident rattled her, Dawn Staley is focused on the job at hand, telling reporters, “For me, no distractions at this time,” she said. “Concentrating on winning a national championship. That’s it.”

“Yeah, that’s a little disheartening, but at the same time, this is sports and sometimes things like this happen,” Staley said. “That’s why I’m just going to continue to focus on our team and their ability to advance in this tournament, and hopefully win another national championship.”

Staley’s team is preparing to face UCLA in the 2026 National Championship game. While South Carolina is coming from a morale-boosting win against UConn, No. 1 seed UCLA advanced by defeating Texas 51–44.