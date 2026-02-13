Support Pours In For Ben Roethlisberger as Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell & More Take Stand For Steelers Legend

Essentials Inside The Story faces renewed internal backlash from former teammate

Joey Porter reignites old feud with explosive public criticism

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown publicly rally behind their quarterback

Joey Porter’s latest verbal assault on Ben Roethlisberger has drawn a line in the sand for Steelers legend. Porter and Roethlisberger were never on the best of terms during their three seasons in Pittsburgh, as the four-time Pro Bowler reiterated, calling the latter a ‘bad teammate.’

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Responding to these statements, a few former Steelers stars have called out Joey Porter, including star running back Le’Veon Bell and prolific wideout Antonio Brown, as they left supportive comments on former Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey’s recent Instagram post for Ben Roethlisberger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“🫡 💯,” Bell wrote, while Brown left a yellow heart emoji in the comment section of Pouncey’s post.

“It’s unbelievable the hate I’ve been seeing from people inside the family!! Especially when we all a call away!! If you against Big Ben, F*** YOU, YOU AGAINST ME! CLOUT IS A DISEASE! #1love,” the former Pittsburgh wrote as a caption for his post about Ben Roethlisberger.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurkice Pouncey (@maurkicepouncey) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

These reactions came in response to Joey Porter, who delivered harsh criticism for Ben Roethlisberger after his comments about former head coach Mike Tomlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“The s*** that [Roethlisberger] do that we don’t talk about is crazy,” Porter said on Cam Heyward’s ‘Not Just Football’ podcast. “Out of anybody that talk, he should never grab a microphone and talk Steelers business. Because if we talking Steelers business, his a** is foul of all foul. The s*** that he did is foul of all foul. He’s not a good teammate.”

Both Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown played some of their best football with Ben Roethlisberger as their quarterback in Pittsburgh. The trio was dubbed the Killer B’s, as they created one of the most dynamic and explosive offenses in NFL history.

ADVERTISEMENT

During this period, Roethlisberger passed for over 4,000 yards in three of the four seasons, including 4,952 yards in 2014 (2nd highest of his career). He also threw for 21 or more touchdowns each season, with a peak of 32 in 2014.

The trio made the playoffs four times, and the bond between the three Steelers stars continues, with Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown raising their voices to defend Ben Roethlisberger. However, they aren’t alone in supporting Big Ben, as a large majority of Steelers fans have a similar opinion of the legendary quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans rally behind Ben Roethlisberger after Joey Porter’s recent rant

Steelers Nation’s loyalty to Ben Roethlisberger is unwavering, regardless of Joey Porter’s recent statements. Roethlisberger was a central figure during a highly successful period for the Pittsburgh franchise, leading many fans to flood social media with complimentary posts for the legendary quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anyone who is a TRUE Steeler fan could never be against 7,” one fan commented, while another one wrote, “They’ll never make me hate Big Ben.”

With Big Ben at the helm of the offense, the Steelers won two Super Bowl championships and eight AFC North championships in his illustrious 18-year career. Since his retirement, the franchise has had a tough time with its quarterback, and it’s been a long way from any playoff success.

“STEELERNATION isn’t messy, get it together, past and present Steelers, cmon now hate on Big Ben when he got u a Super Bowl?” one supporter commented, while another fan wrote, “7 forever baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, one fan also questioned the timing of these comments towards Ben Roethlisberger, who will soon be eligible for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The Ben hate is coming as such a convenient time. Man is up from first round ballot, and all of the sudden old ish coming up,” the Steelers supporter commented.

Despite Joey Porter’s continued criticism, Ben Roethlisberger maintains the backing of numerous Steelers legends and fans, even though he hasn’t played since retiring in 2021.