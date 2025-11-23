Support Pours In for Bernie Kosar as Browns Legend Makes $300,000 Post-Surgery Announcement

Bernie Kosar, the Cleveland Browns’ legendary quarterback, successfully received a liver transplant on November 17, 2025. This happened after a harrowing medical emergency and more than one year on the waiting list. However, a few days ago, Bernie received some positive news on his liver transplant update and was soon taken into surgery that cost around $300,000. His ongoing battle has sparked an outpouring of support from the sports community.

By November 23, six days post-transplant, Kosar’s condition had improved remarkably. Kosar announced via X that he would appear on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown with journalist Jeremy Schaap, with the interview set to air on November 23 at 12:08 p.m. ET. In his announcement, Kosar emphasized the emotional weight of his journey: “This journey has been emotional, but I’m blessed to still be here and still fighting. Thank you all for the prayers, love, and support—🙌MATTER more than you know. 🙏💚”

Additionally, an update on the GoFundMe page from Jim McCarthy also highlighted,

“Bernie is now six days removed from his liver transplant—and he’s doing excellent. His strength, spirit, and progress have truly been nothing short of miraculous.”

Kosar’s health battle began years before the severity was identified. He disclosed in a July 2024 Cleveland Magazine interview that he had been experiencing liver-related complications for several years but dismissed the symptoms as minor issues. In late 2023, he received a diagnosis of cirrhosis of the liver, the third of four stages of liver failure. This clarified both the source and seriousness of his condition.​

Around the same time in mid-February 2024, Kosar was independently diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson’s disease. The progression of both conditions deteriorated significantly throughout 2024.

Fast forward to now. Behind Kosar’s successful transplant lies a deeply poignant story. The liver donor was 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, a devoted Cleveland Browns fan who suffered complications from an anoxic brain injury. His condition deteriorated to cardiac arrest, and doctors determined he would not survive. Bryce’s family, mother Kim Kane, stepmother Nicole Dunlap, and other relatives made the decision to honor his wish to be an organ donor.​

What made this act of generosity even more extraordinary was that Bryce’s family specifically requested that his liver be donated to the 61-year-old.

As Kim Kane revealed, when she and her ex-husband heard that Kosar was facing severe health complications while waiting for a transplant, they looked at each other and said, “Bernie Kosar is going through some terrible stuff. Put Bernie on the list.”

Bryce, being a devoted Browns fan himself, would have deeply appreciated this decision.​ The outpouring display of affection from the fans all around reflects Kosar’s profound impact on Cleveland.

Bernie Kosar is surrounded by unwavering fan support

Fans recognized that their emotional presence could provide comfort during Bruce’s most challenging moments. One fan captured the essence of Cleveland’s connection to their local hero, writing, “Praying still Brother. U Matter, Go Browns.”

This message highlighted Kosar’s personal mantra, “U Matter,” a phrase he has championed for years and which originated as a nod to his alma mater, the University of Miami.

Another supporter conveyed encouragement: “Praying hard for you, Bernie.”

Hours after the procedure, Bernie Kosar posted a video from his hospital bed.

“Hey, I’m out and I’m feeling good. Just ready to enjoy the rest of the week and the rest of our lives.”

Bernie’s willingness to be open with his vulnerabilities has created a unique emotional bond with his community.

One fan added: “Bernie, Very well done!!!” reflecting admiration for his strength in facing his health battle publicly. Another expressed, “You got this Bernie. I am right there with you with my own struggle with end stage liver disease. You have inspired me to keep going.”

Kosar has transformed his medical crisis into a platform for empowering others battling end-stage liver disease.

A fan message emphasized Kosar’s lasting imprint on Cleveland: “Looking great Bernie! We are praying every day for your continued improvement! YOU ARE CLEVELAND! You made a difference in so many people’s lives!

Selected by his hometown Cleveland Browns in the 1985 NFL supplemental draft, Kosar played 12 seasons in the NFL after leading the University of Miami to its first national championship in 1983. With the Browns from 1985 to 1993, he led the franchise to three AFC Championship Game appearances. He is also the third in the Browns franchise history with 21,904 passing yards.

As Kosar continues his recovery, the unwavering support from fans, friends, and the Browns community stands as a powerful reminder of just how deeply he is loved in Cleveland.