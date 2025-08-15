Support Pours In for Colin Kaepernick as Wife Nessa Diab Sends Strong Message on ‘History-Defining Moment’

The history books have turned back to 2016. Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who played from 2011 to 2016, is now a prominent American civil rights activist. In the 49ers’ third preseason game of 2016, he chose to sit during the national anthem, breaking tradition to protest racial injustice in the United States. The bold decision ignited a political firestorm. That was the career-ending season for him. Following his departure from San Francisco that year, Kaepernick remained unsigned through the 2017 offseason and training camps. This absence fueled accusations that he was being blackballed, not for his play, but for his public stand on issues that transcended football. And 9 years later, Kaepernick and his wife are revisiting the moment where it all began.

Ever since hanging up his cleats, Colin Kaepernick has embraced a new mission. Alongside his activist partner Nessa, he co-founded the “Know Your Rights Camp” in 2015. The program aims to uplift Black and Brown communities through education and self-empowerment. “Our mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders,” the organization states. The camp continues to serve as a platform for activism and leadership. And now they took a moment to pay tribute to the past.

The following week after his first anthem protest, Kaepernick began kneeling before every game. His silent act sparked nationwide conversation. The reaction was sharply divided as criticism piled on, never to be completely shaken off for a comeback. The movement grew stronger in September 2017 after it was declared that NFL owners should “fire” players who protest during the national anthem. The firestorm only deepened the resolve of those standing with him.

Nessa marked the anniversary of that pivotal moment with a tribute on Instagram. “Nine years ago this day, history witnessed a defining moment when Colin began protesting systemic racism, specifically police violence against Black people,” she wrote. “He did not stand up for the national anthem and this simple, yet symbolic bold act helped spread a nationwide and global conversation about racial injustice…..” Her post included a powerful quote: “People sometimes forget that love is at the root of our resistance” @kaepernick7.

The video shared alongside the post captured Kaepernick kneeling in full uniform with teammates. It reflected the power of that day. A voiceover explained, “This is the reason that Colin Kaepernick was taking a knee. He took a knee during that anthem for us.” The message carried conviction. “These brothers do this knowing that there will be revocations, and they don’t care, because this is their belief.” The moment and the mission remain unshaken as fans pour in their support.

Fans react to Colin Kaepernick’s tribute

Prominent media figures have continued to show support for Colin Kaepernick. R Ernest Crim III wrote, “STILL relevant.” His work still carries weight today. Mellissa, who usually gives financial advice on the internet, summed up her thoughts with simple, clapping emojis, and others have echoed the same sentiment. One fan commented, “I can’t believe it’s been 9 years! I stand with Kap always! I am proud of him!” Through the “Know Your Rights Camp” and Ra Vision Media, Kaepernick and his team are mentoring youth and amplifying Black voices.

Fans have not forgotten Kaepernick. Many comments repeated, “I am still with Kap.” The moment from nine years ago remains etched in history. It sparked conversations that reached far beyond the field. It connected with people from all walks of life. Supporters recall how, in 2016, Kaepernick used his platform as racial injustice raged, with one in 13 Black voters silenced.

The emojis in the comment section show solidarity with the masses with the former QB. The comment section is filled with raised fists. The act of taking a knee continues to symbolize conviction, courage, and the will to challenge injustice. The legacy still resonates in both the sports world and the fight for equality. Kaepernick and his wife are still spearheading their fight against the NFLPA.