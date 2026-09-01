Support Pours In From Tom Brady & More as Tony Romo Makes Emotional Confession After Arrest

Tony Romo’s life turned upside down when Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over on Interstate 43. Now, a month after the incident, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has spoken on the matter. His reflection has elicited a reaction from Tom Brady and many others.

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“Football has shaped nearly every meaningful part of my life. After my retirement, CBS gave me the profound honor of staying close to the game through broadcasting,” Romo’s statement on Instagram read. “This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin. I own this completely.”

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After pulling over Tony Romo, deputies noted signs of intoxication. Romo even struggled with field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breathalyzer test. As a result, the deputies obtained a search warrant and found open alcohol containers inside Romo’s vehicle.

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Following that, the former NFL QB was arrested and booked into the Milwaukee County Jail. Just after a week from his arrest, Romo’s employer, CBS Sports, addressed the situation, placing Romo on an indefinite leave of absence.

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The former Cowboys signal-caller also mentioned taking responsibility of his actions.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol,” Romo added. “As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility. That is an important first step.

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“These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them. The past month has been difficult, but it has also been personally significant.”

Watching Tony Romo express his struggles, Tom Brady, who stood as one of his rivals during his NFL career, came in to show his support.

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“❤️❤️❤️,” Brady commented under Romo’s post.

Not just the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, but also former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood shared a reaction.

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“I’m in your corner brother!” Wood wrote.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who played eight seasons alongside Tony Romo, also chimed in and expressed his thoughts with just two emojis, “❤️🙏🏿.”

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Apart from that, American actor Chace Crawford also dropped a sweet reaction to Romo’s statement, “Love you ❤️.” Meanwhile, former MLB star Bret Saberhagen commended Romo’s act of owning up for his mistakes.

“Proud of your accountability and willingness to want to do better,” he wrote. “We’ve all been there in some way! Class act in my book!”

Tony Romo’s statement came after he pleaded no contest to the OWI charge against him on September 1. As part of the plea agreement, the court dismissed the remaining companion citations. But Romo also received his sentence, which includes a $784 fine, a six-month driver’s license revocation, an ignition interlock device mandate, and a required alcohol assessment.