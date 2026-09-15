“Taking a Little Breather”: Julian Edelman Announces Break After Sharing His Podcast’s Final Episode for Now

When former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman started the Games With Names podcast in August 2022 with comedian Sam Morril, their quest was simple: find the Greatest of all games (GOAG). In a sports universe where everyone’s in a hurry to name the GOAT, this was a breath of fresh air. But four years into the show, the 3x Super Bowl champ has decided to step away for a while.

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“Guys, we have some news from the Nuthouse,” Edelman wrote in an Instagram post on the Games With Names page. “With the football season upon us, Monday’s pod will be the last new episode for a bit. We love you guys. You’ve helped us turned this little show of ours into something really special.

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“Our quest to find the greatest game of all time ain’t over. We’re just taking a little breather. During that time, we’ll be working to bring the show back bigger and better than ever. Stay tuned. In the meantime, Robbie G and I will be talking football over on the Gronk & Jules show all season long. New episodes will drop Mondays and Thursdays. We hope you’ll join us; it’s going to be a wild one! Let’s go!”

For four straight years, Julian Edelman has brought in players, coaches, analysts, and even some celebrities to break down iconic games from sports history to find the greatest of them all. The first-hand accounts from the people who lived these games have made it an unmissable show, amassing 564K subscribers while posting around 2.8K videos across YouTube Shorts and full length podcasts.

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Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JUNE 12: Julian Edelman gives an interview during the induction of Tom Brady into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUN 12 Tom Brady Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon48224061214212

Along the way, Dudes on Dudes – a spinoff show featuring Edelman’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski has also become immensely popular. Now, the spinoff continues while the original show gets a temporary break for improvements.

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For now, the September 7th edition of the Games With Names podcast remains the last episode. In that episode, Edelman sits down with notable NFL journalist Mina Kimes to break down stories from the Seattle Seahawks and the 2014 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers – a game Kimes calls her “comfort watch.”

The Dudes on Dudes podcast, meanwhile, seemed to have gone on a break itself. Its last episode (#079), featuring the Patriots’ new wide receiver AJ Brown, aired about five months ago, and then went silent. Now, with Thursday kicking off Week 2 of the 2026 regular season, Gronk and Jules are set to return to that familiar stage to take us through all the matchups, player stories, highlight plays, and more.

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Games With Names will return eventually, and when it does, we can be sure that Julian Edelman will have more guests, more games, and a whole lot of entertainment in store for us. For now, we can put a bookmark in that chapter and wait for it to resume.