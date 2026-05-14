“Taped Up & Thrown”: Eli Manning Reveals How Michael Strahan & Other Giants Legends Hazed Him as a Rookie

Rookie hazing is something many NFL players have faced in their careers, including the great Eli Manning. While he came in with a reputation of being the number one overall pick, Manning was walking into a New York Giants locker room with veteran players like Michael Strahan, Kurt Warner, and Tiki Barber. Breaking into that star-studded roster took some time, and at the start of training camp, he even had to be at the center of a playful rookie prank, which he revealed in a recent interview.

“The last day of the training camp, I got taped up and thrown in the cold tub,” Eli said during a recent appearance on Bussin With The Boys podcast. “The key to that is you just stay very calm. I did not fight it, like do what you gotta do. I remember watching Brandon Jacobs like in a full wrestling match, fighting everybody, that’s like when things go bad.”

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The training camp for the Giants took place at the University of Albany on August 25, 2004, and, as per Eli, the prank happened that day. He added that he was fully clothed during the prank. Though he looked composed, he was also anxious about keeping his head above water since his arms were unable to move.

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Tim Tebow, Aidan Hutchinson, Jake Butt, Trindon Holiday, Ryan Leaf, and Cam Cleeland are all NFL players who have said they endured some rookie hazing.

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While he did not back out of getting hazed in his rookie season, former teammates have reported that Manning himself was a prankster to rookies. Saquon Barkley, who also came in with a reputation of being a second overall pick in the 2019 draft, was hazed by Manning. During his appearance on ‘The New Heights podcast,’ he shared the story of a prank in which he had a bunch of grass thrown in his mouth by the veteran quarterback.

As far as his rookie season was concerned, he waited until Week 11 to start his first game. In the initial weeks of the season, he played as a backup for the veteran Kurt Warner.

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Eli had a rocky start to his NFL career with the Giants. From 7 starting games, he managed 1,043 passing yards, while he ended the season with a disappointing 2-7 record as a starter.

Despite a dismal start to the first season, he adapted quickly, becoming the Big Blue’s QB1 for the subsequent 15 seasons when he went head-to-head in a quarterback battle with the legendary Tom Brady.

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Eli reportedly wanted to attend The Roast of Tom Brady, but he explained the reason he didn’t do it.

Eli Manning revealed why he didn’t attend the Roast of Tom Brady two years ago

While Tom Brady might be the greatest of all time, Eli Manning was his championship kryptonite because he cost him two Super Bowls. Had it not been for the former Giants signal-caller, Brady would have been sitting with nine Super Bowl rings today instead of seven. It means the younger Manning brother has the credibility of roasting the GOAT.

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When Eli was asked about Tom Brady and his roast, he explained the reason he didn’t attend the Tom Brady Roast.

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“They tried to get me so many times to come to the roast, and I could not go down there,” said Eli during the same podcast. “I am also scared. I have seen enough roasts where if you are there, you also get roasted. I am like, I don’t want to get roasted. I can just roast you from social media and hide behind social media. ”



Although the former Giants pocket passer wasn’t present in person, his name kept circling back during the show, with several people using it. One brutal joke that never made it to the final cut of the show was from the comedian Nikki Glaser, taking Eli’s name to take a brutal shot at the Patriots legend.

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“What do Tom Brady and SpongeBob have in common? Eli Manning owns them both,” said Nikki, receiving a massive reaction.

Although Manning was not present at the recent Tom Brady roast as well, he does not shy away from taking a dig at his former rival on social media. However, he also revealed that when they meet, it is nothing but respect he has for the legendary quarterback.