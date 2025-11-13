Tension Brews Between Terry Bradshaw & Tom Brady as FOX Analyst Throws Shade at Colleague

Terry Bradshaw has never been one to mince words, and his latest target is the one man who shares his FOX broadcast booth and Super Bowl legacy: Tom Brady. This one began as a simple conversation on a podcast where Bradshaw pushed back on the idea that Brady stands alone atop the quarterback hierarchy.

“I always say, ‘Well, Tom Brady’s the greatest quarterback to ever play.’ Okay. Is he really? Otto Graham may be the greatest quarterback to ever play. How many titles did Otto win? 10. Look it up. And then Tom lost three. I was 4-0. Montana was 4-0. Tom was seven and three. 7 minus three is four. That’s kind of the way I look at it,” Bradshaw said on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast.

But the numbers he used were off. Graham didn’t win ten titles. He won seven. And, like Brady, he lost three. The difference was context. Graham played in a league with as few as seven or 13 teams. Brady navigated between 31 and 32. Still, Bradshaw stuck to his arithmetic. Seven wins, three losses, the same as Graham, but not perfect like his own 4-0 record or Joe Montana’s.

Bradshaw also noted that being left off a top-25 quarterbacks list didn’t bother him, but what mattered to him was that his colleague didn’t call his own plays.

“You’re not even in the top 25. Well, I’m not going to lose any sleep over that. I’ll tell you. Did Tom Brady call his own plays? No. Did Manning Peyton call it? No. You know, I called all my plays. Super Bowl, those are my plays. I didn’t flip a card up and go number five,” Bradshaw said.

In all four Super Bowl games during his career, Terry had 932 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions with a passer rating of 112.8. Speaking about the NFL games, Bradshaw didn’t just linger on criticism.

The 77-year-old said he enjoys how the game is played today and praised how quarterbacks throw. He even joked about the fun of watching modern offenses. But the earlier remarks lingered. They created the unmistakable impression of a legend setting boundaries with another legend, one who now shares a network with him.

After weighing in on the Brady debate, Bradshaw turned reflective, recalling how his own NFL journey began with surprise, luck, and a nearly missed draft call.

Terry Bradshaw admits he never saw his No. 1 pick coming

Bradshaw said the biggest moment of his football life arrived on a day he was trying to go fishing. The Hall of Famer revisited his 1970 draft experience on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, revealing that he never expected to be selected first overall and didn’t even think he belonged there.

“I was the first player picked. I was as shocked as anybody,” he said. He assumed teams like the Saints or Cowboys might call. Instead, Pittsburgh won a coin flip with Chicago and landed the Louisiana Tech quarterback.

As the story goes, Bradshaw wasn’t even planning to watch the draft. He hooked up his boat and was backing out of the driveway to fish for striped bass when his father stopped him.

“You can’t go striper fishing. It’s draft day,” his dad told him. Bradshaw pushed back, replying,

“Dad, just tell me who drafted me if I get drafted.” His father insisted he dress up because television crews were already on the way. Bradshaw thought it was a prank until cameras showed up and the pick became official.

“There’s no way I should have been the first pick,” he admitted. He argued that, in today’s league, he wouldn’t have survived early struggles.

Candid and unfiltered as ever, Bradshaw’s stories show why his voice still stands out with humor, honesty, and a touch of old-school pride.