Terrell Owens Makes Major Request to Jay-Z After He “Self-Appointed” Himself for Super Bowl Performance

Jay-Z spent years producing halftime shows through his company, Roc Nation, for superstars like Rihanna, Usher, and Kendrick Lamar. Now he’s taking the stage himself, and NFL legend Terrell Owens has some thoughts about it. After all, he chose himself to headline the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show in February 2027.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent conversation on Get To The Point Podcast, Owens delved into several topics, including a request for Jay-Z after his decision about the upcoming Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just don’t like the idea he self-appointed himself. I think it’s his last year. He said, “I’m going to go out with a bang.” Again, I get that, but why would you need to go out with a bang? You just went on tour. You just had like a little mini tour. Go out now, whoever is the person next year, they’re not going to pick Jay-Z.

“So, Jay-Z made sure that Jay-Z picked Jay-Z. Here’s what’s great. Because with the concerts that he’s done, at least in LA and all over the country, he’s brought out some incredible people. Like here in LA, he brought out Snoop, he brought out Dre. Maybe, you know, he has some surprises for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe the people that I think that even Lil Wayne, maybe you know what, that would be very admirable of him if he has taken into consideration some of the criticism over the years of people that should have done it this that and the other, and he actually brings those individuals out. That would be dope. I would honestly really think highly of Jay-Z.”

Jay-Z ranks among the most decorated hip-hop artists in history, with 25 Grammy Awards and 89 career nominations. He also sits with the second-most nominations in Grammy history, just behind his wife, Beyoncé.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, even after two decades since rappers started appearing in the Super Bowl halftime shows, Jay-Z has yet to take the stage.

Meanwhile, Owens also considered the idea of Jay-Z performing at the SoFi Stadium with some rappers who previously criticized him. While the list is long, there are some intriguing names.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Lil-Wayne shared a competitive rivalry with Jay-Z and often took shots at him.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that convincing Jay-Z to headline the show was actually his own idea from day one. Goodell explained that when the NFL first partnered with Roc Nation in 2019, he had just one personal condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve always wanted this to happen at some point. It was something I asked him about at the time when we first started this, and he said, ‘Yeah, we’ll see. Let’s see what happens.’ But it was clear he wanted it to happen,” Goodell explained on The Ebro Show. “We’ve talked about it a couple of times.

“I think the fact that he’s in his 30th anniversary year of his first album, he just finished his tour, it’s L.A., he’s at that point as the GOAT that he’s ready for it. He was pretty clear: ‘I wanna do it this year.’ I guess I was more excited than anything, maybe a little surprised, because he keeps putting it off a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than Jay-Z pulling some strings, the league views this as the rapper finally fulfilling a long-standing request. The Grammy winner is all set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.