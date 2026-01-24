Terrell Owens Puts All Blame on Josh Allen In Public Campaign as Mike McDaniel Refuses Bills Job

Essentials Inside The Story Terrell Owens argues that Sean McDermott’s firing was a terrible decision

Owens credits McDermott with ending Buffalo's 18-year playoff drought

The Bills are facing a lot of pressure to find a new HC quickly to ensure the team is ready for the 2026 season

Terrell Owens will go down in NFL history as one of the greatest wide receivers with his 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 total touchdowns. But his electrifying talent tells only half the story. Owens built a reputation as one of football’s most outspoken voices, never hesitating to weigh in on any developments. Recently, TO reflected on the firing of Sean McDermott from the Buffalo Bills while highlighting Josh Allen‘s role in the franchise’s postseason struggles.

“Just being objective, but from where I sit, Sean didn’t make those turnovers,” Owens tweeted. “Nothing against Josh personally, but that coaching staff put him in a position to succeed. He didn’t make him commit those mistakes! Ngl, this was the BEST possible year to get to the Super Bowl, imo. You just can’t blame this loss on Coach McDermott!! If they can say 1 play doesn’t lose a game, then 1 loss doesn’t cost you your job. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #justmy2cents”

The tweet was a response from Terrell Owens to a comment from a Bills fan who had replied to the star receiver’s Change.org petition to reinstate Sean McDermott as the Bills’ head coach. Owens believes that McDermott is still the team’s best option, who ended the franchise’s 18-year playoff drought and built them into a powerhouse.

He also hinted that Allen was responsible for the Bills’ shortcomings, failing to step up when “the team needed him most.”

Ownes played for the Buffalo Bills in 2009, where he became one of the only six players in league history to record 1,000 career catches.

And TO may not be far from his evaluation, as Allen had 25-of-39 for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, while rushing for 66 yards against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional round. He was also sacked three times and had two lost fumbles. While the Bills’ QB1 had strong numbers, his four total turnovers were detrimental to the team’s challenges.

Further, Allen himself took the blame for the Bills’ defeat against the Broncos.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Allen said with his voice choked up. “I feel like I, feel like I let, let my teammates down tonight.”

As it appears, Josh Allen has owned up to his mistakes, and now the Bills Mafia can only hope that their Superman can make a strong comeback next season to end Buffalo’s Super Bowl drought. However, this could be a challenging task as the Bills’ front office is yet to find a replacement for Sean McDermott.

Mike McDaniel rejects head coaching job as Bills struggle to replace McDermott

As the Buffalo Bills look to pivot from a defensive mind like Sean McDermott to a more offense-oriented head coach, the franchise has recently faced rejection from Mike McDaniel. The former Miami Dolphins head coach has a reputation as one of the best offensive minds in the league, and would have been an excellent prospect for the Bills.

As per Mike Garafolo, the recently signed Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator has other plans as Buffalo becomes the second team after the Cleveland Browns to be overlooked by him.

“Mike McDaniel nixed a second interview, this time with the #Bills after withdrawing from the #Browns’ search,” Mike Garafolo reported on X. “Could conceivably still meet with Buffalo but nothing on the schedule as of now.”

Why McDaniel withdrew his head coaching interview with the Bills is uncertain. But with the former Dolphins head coach out of the race, Buffalo will need to speed up their head coaching hire to ensure that the new HC is presented with ample time to gel with the roster and end the franchise’s postseason struggles in 2026.