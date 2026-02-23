Terrell Owens, Torry Holt & More Offer Support After Former Bengals First-Round Pick Announces Kidney Transplant

CHATTANOOGA, TN – AUGUST 04: Terrell Owens delivers his induction speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, his alma mater on Aug. 4, 2018 at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Photo by Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA AUG 04 Terrell Owens Hall of Fame PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon180804021

CHATTANOOGA, TN – AUGUST 04: Terrell Owens delivers his induction speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, his alma mater on Aug. 4, 2018 at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Photo by Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA AUG 04 Terrell Owens Hall of Fame PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon180804021

A former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle announced on social media Friday night that he would be undergoing a kidney transplant. Willie Anderson, a 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, said the transplant is scheduled to take place on March 3. As soon as he shared the news, Terrell Owens, Torry Holt, and many around the league came forward to share their support.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Thinking of you, bro. Gotchu in my prayers,” Terrell Owens noted on Anderson’s Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining others, Torry Holt also reacted with a prayer emoji in support of Anderson.

Hue Jackson, who once coached him, also took a moment to write a touching message.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Willie, you hold a special place in my heart!” Jackson noted. “Our bond is deeper than mere friendship; you’re like a brother to me… Our divine creator is watching over you and will guide you through this journey. The prayer warriors have already begun their work and will continue tirelessly. Thank you for opening up to us… If there’s anything else we can do to support you, please don’t hesitate to reach out. You’re cherished, my brother!“

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Anderson (@bigwillie7179) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

These comments came in response to Anderson’s video, in which he opened up about his entire health journey. He revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney disease about a decade ago, when he was 40 years old.

Anderson also shared that he had been dealing with high blood pressure even earlier, receiving that diagnosis between the ages of 38 and 39.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought I had it kind of under control for a while,” Anderson said. “Once my numbers reached a certain point. But over the last two years, my numbers got significantly worse.”

Anderson then shared that he went to Emory University and Duke University last summer, where he was placed on the transplant lists. Although his family and friends attempted to become a donor, it wasn’t possible until his girlfriend emerged as the perfect match.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My girl wanted to check and see for herself,” Anderson said. “She was a perfect match. Crazy. Never in a million years did I think that I would be in this position of needing a kidney and going through a transplant. Two, I never thought someone this close to me in this aspect would be the one that I would get a kidney from.”

As Willie Anderson continues to move forward with a lot of resilience through his health battle, he has the support of the NFL community. Similarly, he has carried that same strength into another area of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being passed over for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the 13th time, Anderson took the snub in stride by responding with the same class and positivity that have defined him throughout his career.

Willie Anderson opens up about his Hall of Fame stance

After being selected No. 10 overall in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Bengals, Willie Anderson went on to play in 195 games while starting 184 of those fixtures. As a left tackle, he surrendered just 16 sacks throughout his career while being a four-time Pro Bowl player and three-time All-Pro selection from 1996 to 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this incredible career, a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction seemed destined for Anderson. However, the legendary Bengals star has been a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist each of the past five years. As this wait continues, Anderson sent out a positive message for those players who were inducted into Canton this year.

“Once again, I say this every year. Congratulations to the men who made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight,” Anderson said, as per the Bengals Wire. “All of us who wait for our call have no ill will towards our brothers who have made it to Football Immortality! Salute you, great men, and GOD bless all who cheered me on, and Thanks for the Prayers! We’ll keep pushing on!!”

Willie Anderson’s journey truly reflects incredible resilience. Through a serious health battle and the disappointment of repeatedly falling short of the Hall of Fame, he has continued to carry himself with unwavering positivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his girlfriend’s life-changing gift and the unwavering support of the NFL community, Anderson continues to inspire both on and off the field.