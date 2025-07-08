Terry Bradshaw Admits He Was Forced to Steal After Failed Florida State Transfer

Y’all know the rich millionaire Terry Bradshaw, who owns wine brands and horses. He is an entertainer who rules the hearts of football fans. But this is one of those stories that hits differently, not because it’s flashy, but because it’s real. In a moment that blended humility, frustration, and a little of old-school hustle, Bradshaw recently talked about his humble beginnings. Something which reminded the football lovers about the survival of the fittest.

During the July 1 interview on To The Point Home Services Podcast, Bradshaw opened up about a moment that most fans never knew, the time he was forced to abandon a dream transfer to Florida State and literally had to steal to survive.

“I transferred to Florida State,” the Steelers legend began, recalling his brief time in Tallahassee. “And only to get there and have the athletic director tell me, ‘You better bud back. Louisiana Tech, we’re gonna be fouled on for tampering charges. You got to go back.’” Suddenly, Terry Bradshaw wasn’t just being turned away, he was left broke, out of state, and on his own.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 01: Pro Football Hall of Fame member and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw attends the premiere of his show “The Terry Bradshaw Show” at Luxor Hotel and Casino on August 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage )

And then came the part that silenced the room. “I had no money,” Bradshaw admitted. “So back in the ’60s, Coca-Cola bottles, empty ones, were a nickel. You guys are way too young to remember this,” he laughed, trying to lighten the moment. “But you could get a nickel if you took them back. They’d give you a nickel for them.” That’s when young Terry Bradshaw made a decision, one that no scholarship or game plan could’ve prepared him for.

“So I went in all the little roadside travel lodges. And I would go in because they had outside in the little hallway, they’d have the empty bottles stacked.” Then came the confession, “I’m gonna tell you, I stole them. I stole Coke bottles. I didn’t have any money, and that’s what I used for gas money to get back to Louisiana Tech.” It was raw. It was unfiltered. And it was one of the most humanizing moments ever shared by a Hall of Fame quarterback.

But as Bradshaw proves, sometimes the journey to greatness starts not with a game-winning pass, but with a few empty Coke bottles and a trunk full of hope.

FOX rejects Terry Bradshaw’s demand

The Steelers legend may be worth $45 million on paper, with a reported $5 million annual salary from FOX, but don’t let the numbers fool you. But he wants more money for broadcasting skills. In the same interview, Bradshaw peeled back the curtain on what it really feels like to be the guy who helped build FOX’s NFL brand, only to now watch the spotlight shift elsewhere.

With a smirk and his signature style, Bradshaw joked about the sheer size of FOX’s Super Bowl pregame audience, “Who in the world is going to sit around and watch that mess for five hours?” Then came the punchline, “28 million!” That wasn’t just a number, it was Bradshaw reminding everyone that long before kickoff, he is the one holding people’s attention.

Then came the real sting. Bradshaw played out a hypothetical conversation with FOX execs, joking, “I guarantee you if I go in there and ask for a raise,” before mimicking the response, “Well, we’ll have it. We ball. We’re running a little tight room.” What makes it harder is that Bradshaw never truly complains. He’s not ranting.

This isn’t about jealousy, it’s about justice. Bradshaw helped pioneer sports television entertainment, long before scripted segments and perfect sound bites. And he’s the reason millions are tuning in long before the first whistle. And deep down, you get the sense that Terry’s not done fighting for what he’s earned.