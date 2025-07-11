Terry Bradshaw Admits He Was Forced to Work a $50-a-Day Job During His NFL Career

Back in the ’70s, when the Steel City was building its football legacy, Terry Bradshaw was right at the center of it all. Four Super Bowl rings, countless big plays, and a leadership aura that made the Pittsburgh Steelers one of the most storied teams in sports. But behind the glory, Bradshaw’s journey was nothing like today’s big-money headlines. Even as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, Bradshaw had to hustle in the offseason just to keep his head above water.

Now, fast forward to today’s NFL, where summer is all about luxury training facilities and yacht getaways. Bradshaw, on the other hand, was out selling used cars and guiding fishing trips just to pay the bills. Recently, he admitted he got into hot water at the dealership for cutting deals for families who couldn’t afford full price. It wasn’t about commission—it was about compassion. He knew what it felt like to struggle.

Indeed, Bradshaw recently spilled the tea on the To The Point—Home Services Podcast. The man once dubbed the face of the Steelers revealed, “I did [used to be a car salesperson] we didn’t make any money,” Bradshaw said. But Bradshaw didn’t stop there. He laid it all out, saying, “I was in the NFL, and I was the first player taken in that 1970 draft. I made $25,000 in my first year. 25 grand! Alright! The kid that gets drafted this year number one will sign for at least 20 or 30 million dollars.” That’s not jealousy—that’s reality.

He even spread his $100K signing bonus over 10 years. And when he returned to Louisiana Tech University to graduate after his rookie year in Pittsburgh, he had no money. Eventually, Bradshaw took an apartment in Louisiana instead of crashing at his parents.

“I didn’t wanna live with my parents, so I got me an apartment in Louisiana and went to Bill Hanah Ford and asked for a job,” Bradshaw said. “And I sold used cars for three years… I became a fishing guide at Toledo Bend. I didn’t know where the fish were — your guess is as good as mine. But I am Terry Bradshaw, the number one draft pick in Pittsburgh. Everybody wanted to go fishing with me. Guess how much money I was making a day? Fifty bucks. Haha. Fifty bucks.” Undoubtedly, his hard work paid off. As of now, Bradshaw earns an estimated $5 million per year.

Of course, if he played today, Bradshaw would be sitting on generational wealth. So when he sees people getting big money without earning it, he calls them out. Just ask Tom Brady.

Terry Bradshaw takes aim at Tom Brady’s $37M paycheck

Terry Bradshaw did what Terry Bradshaw does best—drop a joke that hits harder than expected. On the To The Point—Home Services Podcast, the Steelers legend teased FOX’s Super Bowl LIX coverage. With the pregame show pulling a wild 28 million viewers, Bradshaw couldn’t help himself. “Who in the world is going to sit around and watch that mess for five hours?” he laughed, before hammering it home with, “28 million!” That wasn’t just comedy—it was Bradshaw’s way of pointing out he’s still keeping the FOX brand alive.

Then came the twist, and yep, the jab. Imagining how a raise conversation might go with the FOX execs, Bradshaw painted the scene in classic style. “I guarantee you if I go in there and ask for a raise,” he said, before tossing in the punchline. “Well, we’ll have it. We ball. We’re running a little tight room. Why? You just paid Tom Brady 37 million a year.” So while the guy who helped build FOX’s football identity keeps pulling millions of eyeballs, Brady’s walking into the building with zero live TV reps and the fattest check in analyst history.

Bradshaw’s not mad—just clearly pointing out the imbalance. It’s the ultimate case of loyalty meeting a corporate cold shoulder. Still, he’s not backing down. “I’m still showing up every week,” is the message he’s sending loud and clear—no tantrum, no complaints, just results. FOX might see Brady as the next chapter, but Bradshaw? He’s not closing the book just yet.