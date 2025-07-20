Terry Bradshaw Announces New Show Away From FOX After Announcing Retirement Date

From helming the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ dynasty in the 1970s to becoming the beloved, bombastic voice of FOX NFL Sunday, Terry Bradshaw has long mastered the art of reinvention. And now, even as retirement rumors swirl around the 76-year-old Hall of Famer, Bradshaw is serving up something new—this time, with a dash of Southern charm and a whole lot of family tradition.

The latest twist? A family cookbook, a QVC debut, and a pivot toward food and storytelling, all while Bradshaw insists he’s not hanging up the mic just yet. “Food and family go hand in hand for us, Bradshaws. We’re loud, we joke around a lot, and we sure know how to eat,” he once said.

That love for food—and the moments built around it—is now finding form in The Bradshaw Family Cookbook, co-authored by Terry, his wife Tammy, daughters Rachel and Lacey, and son-in-law Noah Hester. The 272-page book, set for release on September 16, 2025 by Flatiron Books, features game-day favorites and Southern comfort staples like Terry’s Spicy Pork Canoes, Tammy’s Fried Green Tomatoes, Rachel’s Monkey Bread, and Noah’s Grilled Tomahawk Steak.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The family announced the project with flair. On Instagram, @thebradshawbunchofficial shared a brunch table teaser, inviting fans to “Catch Tammy and Terry at 12:30 p.m. ET on QVC tomorrow for a first look at some of the tasty dishes inside The Bradshaw Family Cookbook!” “Fried green tomatoes that Terry and I make together have become a household favorite,” Tammy, also known for her buttermilk pecan pie, shared.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bradshaw Bunch (@thebradshawbunchofficial) Expand Post

Fans of The Bradshaw Bunch, the lighthearted E! reality series that aired from 2020 to 2022, won’t be surprised by this turn. That show followed the family through life on their Oklahoma ranch, highlighting everything from football nostalgia to equestrian events and musical ambitions.

Still, this latest endeavor carries a special tone—one that blends legacy, retirement planning, and deeper purpose.

Terry Bradshaw addresses retirement rumors

Bradshaw has anchored FOX NFL Sunday since its debut on September 4, 1994, winning three Sports Emmy Awards in the process. But as fellow legend Jimmy Johnson announced his departure earlier this year and with Bradshaw’s past health challenges—including two cancer diagnoses and rheumatoid arthritis treatment—fans began bracing for a farewell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Those rumors crescendoed around Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where Bradshaw was spotted tossing footballs on Bourbon Street during FOX’s broadcast coverage. But just days later, he shut it all down. “I’m not retiring yet,” Bradshaw told FOX 32 Chicago. Quoting evangelist Billy Graham, he added, “The minute you retire is the day you start dying.”

via Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 08: Terry Bradshaw readies to pass the a Super Bowl LIX football during a broadcast of Fox NFL, American Football Herren, USA Sunday on Bourbon Street ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 8, 2025, in New Orleans, LA. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LIX EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250208009

In fact, Bradshaw confirmed his current contract runs through the 2026 NFL season, and he’s aiming to call one more Super Bowl before walking away. “I got two years left at FOX. I’m 76. If I can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. That’s… I think that’s time. That’s pushing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, he’s taking things year by year—a man who remains animated by the things he loves most: football, food, family, and history. Alongside the cookbook release, he’s also been embracing his wanderlust, with recent travels to Italy, Germany, and Sweden.

So while the clock may be ticking on his broadcasting days, Bradshaw’s next act is already in motion—and it’s rich in flavor, memory, and Southern storytelling.