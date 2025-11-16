Terry Bradshaw Announces Next Move Away From FOX After Cancelling Sunday NFL Duty Due to Illness

It has been impossible to keep Terry Bradshaw out of the spotlight lately. He stirred things up by challenging Tom Brady‘s “greatest quarterback” label, and then FOX decided to let Drew Brees call Netflix’s Christmas Day game… leaving Bradshaw out. But even with all that noise, Bradshaw’s still doing his thing. He’s got his one-man show running, and now his classic humor is back again.

The Terry Bradshaw Show is officially returning to the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson, Missouri, on December 19, 2025, with a 7:30 PM CST start time. The theater posted on Instagram about the 4-time Super Bowl winner’s return.

“Terry Bradshaw returns on December 19th!” Clay Cooper Thearrye shared on the Instagram post.

The show dives into Bradshaw’s life with his trademark humor, big personality, and even some surprising vocals. It’s the full Terry Bradshaw experience, and fans are expected to be all eyes.

The tickets usually run around $55 to $75, depending on where you want to sit. The show goes on for around two hours with a possible intermission. Whether you are an NFL fan or you just love Terry’s larger-than-life presence, it’s a blast from the past all the way to the future.

If you want to grab your seats, one of the safest and authentic ways is to check the Clay Cooper Theatre’s official website. You can also try other sellers, such as SeatGeek or TickPick. With a new run, the fans have been kept waiting. Bradshaw’s recent announcement has kept the internet buzzing. While fans are fired up for Bradshaw’s return to the stage, they’ll still have to wait a little longer before they get to see him in the NFL.

Bradshaw cancels on FOX NFL Sunday

Terry Bradshaw canceled his appearance on FOX NFL Sunday for Week 11 due to a common cold. The 77-year-old Hall of Famer announced on Instagram that he wouldn’t be on the broadcast because of illness, but emphasized that he’s “all good.” Fans have sent him well-wishes, and the expectation is that he will be back on FOX NFL Sunday soon. But this isn’t the first time that Bradshaw is absent because of health reasons.

During the NFC Championship Game in January 2024, Terry Bradshaw wasn’t able to appear on FOX’s pregame show because he wasn’t feeling well. The New York Post’s Andrew Manchand updated that Bradshaw, who has been part of the show for almost 30 years, needed the night off to rest and get better.

“Terry Bradshaw is not on Fox’s pregame as he’s under the weather,” Marchand tweeted.

Even though Terry Bradshaw has dealt with some health issues and some people think he should retire, he has shown no signs of leaving FOX. The four-time Super Bowl winner still enjoys talking about football and clearly loves the job. His absence from Week 11 because of a cold is not a serious problem. He says he’s feeling fine, which should reassure fans who keep track of his health. Once he’s fully recovered, he’s expected to be back on air, giving the analysis and entertainment he’s known for.