Terry Bradshaw Announces Retirement Timeline as FOX Broadcaster Addresses Jimmy Johnson’s Absence

NFL Fox will no longer cover the new season only from their LA Studio. They are going on the road this season, surrounded by real fans and reporting right from the stadium. With the NFL season kicking off, the presenting team of the FOX NFL is all set to take on the new approach. Terry Bradshaw is back for his 32nd year of NFL coverage with his co-host Michael Strahan, and Rob Gronkowski joins the desk as a replacement for Jimmy Johnson. Terry took this replacement aspect to inject his own humour into it.

On Fox NFL Sunday, Terry acknowledged Jimmy’s absence in the panel and said, “You know Jimmy’s not with us anymore. He’s retired, and Gronk’s in his stead. So what that means is with the age difference, we’re saving about 60 years, so this group has all of a sudden gotten younger.” But this was not it, as this humorous dig by Terry was followed by his own decision to follow the footsteps of Jimmy, “and that gives me another two years.”

Remember that Terry has only 2 years left in his contract with Fox. So, his recent statement indicates that he might walk away from FOX after that. Johnsons left the panel at the age of 82, and Terry is four years younger than him. But it looks like Terry is ready to hang up the boots early. Throughout his broadcasting career at FOX’s NFL, Terry helped shape the tone of the studio by offering his expert analysis sprinkled with personality and humour.

via Imago Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left and Terry Bradshaw joke with former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson prior to the Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Johnson is being inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ARL2023123001 IANxHALPERIN

Terry’s 32nd year run with Fox’s NFL started back with the inception of the show in 1994. The Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl titles started his broadcasting career with CBS Sports in 1984. During his career as a studio analyst, Terry has won three Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst in 1999, 2001, and 2008. But this recent announcement isn’t the end of Terry’s connection with the game.

Terry Bradshaw finds new ways to stay connected with the game

Terry will soon be appearing on Tuesday Morning Mayhem, where he will offer a mix of commentary and opinions. Morning Mayhem host David Bazel revealed that Terry will join the Arkansas-based sports talk show every Tuesday.. While making the official announcement on X, Bazel wrote, “SUPER EXCITED to announce that beginning next week, legendary NFL Hall of Fame QB, and award-winning FOX NFL Analyst TERRY BRADSHAW will be joining Morning Mayhem every Tuesday morning during football season on 103.7 The Buzz!!!”



Terry’s decision to try Radio might work in his favor. The veteran QB’s outspoken nature and commentary have always drawn media attention. This summer, Terry made it to the headlines because of his statement about Aaron Rodgers. On Morning Mayhem, he will have more freedom to unleash his side of personality.

Bradshaw built a broad entertainment career. He released country music albums, appeared in movies, and starred in The Bradshaw Bunch. Now he’s stepping into radio, adding another chapter to his legacy. His move to follow Jimmy applies only to the FOX panel. Beyond that, Bradshaw keeps finding new ways to share his NFL takes with his trademark comic timing.