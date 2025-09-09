Terry Bradshaw Diagnoses Reason for Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs Struggles After Week 1 Loss

The NFL season opener in Sao Paulo was far from a Super Bowl preview. The Los Angeles Chargers snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 27-21 upset. Whereas the Chiefs looked lost and out of sync for much of that Friday night. Early in the game, the offensive line was shaky, penalties piled up, and star players were hurt. The offense didn’t put a single touchdown on the board in the first half. Something eerily similar to their last Super Bowl performance. No wonder the pressure was mounting on Patrick Mahomes and company to explain what went wrong.

Instead, Terry Bradshaw stepped up to give an honest analysis on Fox NFL Sunday. If anyone knows the weight of a slow start, it’s the “Blonde Bomber” himself. So when the conversation turned to the Chiefs’ offense and whether the teams have figured out the Chiefs’ offense, Bradshaw didn’t waste words calling out the Chiefs’ underlying issues.

“I don’t think so. Look, when you don’t play the entire preseason, I don’t care if you are Mahomes or Kelce, or anyone else, you’re just not as sharp,” Bradshaw said bluntly. The truth hit like a sack blitz. Mahomes’ preseason snaps were limited, a fact that factored heavily into their timing and rhythm issues in the opener. The quarterback played in the first and third preseason games and threw just two TDs. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that he appeared rusty and struggled early to connect with receivers.

Even Michael Strahan agreed with Bradshaw’s observation. “Losing Worthy early didn’t help, and I do think what TB made a point, not playing in the preseason, the guys having collisions like that, they shouldn’t even be near each other.” That comment referred to the shoulder injury suffered by wide receiver Xavier Worthy after a collision with Travis Kelce, which hampered the Chiefs’ passing game. It is to be seen whether Worthy would go for surgery during the ongoing season or in the next offseason. Reportedly, he’s going for a second opinion.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Sep 29, 2024 Inglewood, California, USA Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 10 is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones 95 in the first half at SoFi Stadium.

The Chiefs’ offense was a struggling unit, but they did recover in the second half. As Bradshaw noted, “I thought the second half, the Chiefs came back. I thought they played well. I thought both tackles, the rookie left tackle at Ohio State 74, 71 the right tackle, they weren’t on the cadence together. All in all, I thought the second half, the Chiefs came back.” But he also added, “San Diego was very impressive.”

The Chiefs’ offense went 0-for-7 on third downs in the first half against the Chargers. The team is struggling to get even 33 yards in the opening quarter. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert was dialed in from the jump, with 313 yards and three touchdowns, leaving the Chiefs reeling. So, while the Chiefs struggled on the field, their star QB, Patrick Mahomes, is catching heat for a rough sideline hit.

Patrick Mahomes is under fire for a controversial play

Mahomes faced criticism for a play during the third quarter where he appeared to exploit NFL rules. After gaining a first down with his legs, Mahomes looked like he was headed out of bounds, but then he delivered a shoulder check to Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson, knocking him down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To some, the move may appear‌ smart and protective, while others may find that he is bending rules to gain an edge. This wasn’t the first time Mahomes faced such accusations. In 2024, he did the exact same thing with 49ers linebacker Dee Winters at the sideline. He defended it back then, saying, “I didn’t believe on that play right there I was really showing like I was going to go out of bounds. I don’t want to ever put a defender in a bad spot. I know that we are all competing.”

“When I go out of bounds, I’m going to go out of bounds, and whenever I’m trying to get a first down, I’ll get a first down. I’m not trying to use a loophole or anything in the rules to try to cheat in any way,” Mahomes added. The play sparked debate about protecting quarterbacks while maintaining fair play. Mahomes seems determined to stay within the spirit of the game. But the controversy adds another layer to what was already a tough opener for the Chiefs.