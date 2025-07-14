Terry Bradshaw Exposes Jerry Jones’ True Colors With Strong Criticism of His Cowboys GM Role

After a 7-10 record last season, it was clear the Dallas Cowboys needed to upgrade their offensive weapons. With the inclusion of George Pickens alongside CeeDee Lamb, QB Dak Prescott should ideally bounce back in the coming season, and it is about time. The signal-caller has had to face harsh criticism when it comes to quarterback rankings or QBs on the hot seat, and Terry Bradshaw is one such person who hasn’t shown much confidence in Jerry Jones and Prescott.

Earlier this month, Bradshaw appeared in an engaging podcast episode with To The Point on YouTube, where he talked about the Cowboys, their owner and GM Jerry Jones, and QB Prescott. Bradshaw started by saying, “Well, you know, haven’t even gotten used to Jerry. That’s not ever going to change. I don’t understand, I don’t understand it, but it’s his team.

“And so I think the cowboy fans, you know, ‘they haven’t done a bad job drafting’. I don’t think, but as general manager, he’s [Jones] not out scouting these guys. Other people are he. Jerry is just proud of what he’s done. Proud of his accomplishments as a businessman. And if the Cowboys win again… Some people, like Jerry, they want credit. That’s one of the problems he had with Jimmy [Johnson]. He told Jimmy, ‘You run the football, I’ll run the business.’ Jimmy ran the football. Then he told Jimmy, ‘Hey, how about you tell me, who is involved in the Herschel Walker training?’ ‘No, you weren’t involved in it. I did that.’ And so, there was a conflict.

“So that’s his personality. It’s unfortunate for a Cowboys fan that they don’t like him as the general manager. I can’t really say that he’s doing a bad job. I do know he made a mistake in signing Dak Prescott. I feel that was a big mistake.” And former HC Jimmy Johnson would agree with Bradshaw here.

Going back to November 2024, Johnson has voiced his displeasure with Dak Prescott‘s four-year, $240M contract extension. The reason? It would leave the team in a financially vulnerable state. And so, the former HC was of the opinion that the team should not have offered him a new contract.

Further in the podcast discussion, Bradshaw stated, “Then he signed a wide receiver. Now he’s got to sign the linebacker. How much money have you got left? Who? Now you’ve got to patch up that offensive line. You’ve got to get another wide receiver. You let Schultz go down to Houston… Now you gotta get a corner. You’ve got six needs. He’s running the business, and he is the GM. He’s [Jones] running the business. The football is being run by somebody else. And he is taking credit for it.”

But does Jerry Jones have a strategy with Prescott? Back in March 2021, the team owner had stated that he believes in overpaying for things he believes are special, and his QB was one of them. Now, whatever it may be, do you agree with Terry Bradshaw’s criticism? Let us know in the comments below.