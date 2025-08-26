Terry Bradshaw Finally Announces Date of Return for FOX After Clearing Retirement Stance

The world sees Terry Bradshaw as a Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox NFL Sunday icon. But his zest for life stretches far beyond the gridiron. Passion fuels everything he does, whether it is singing, traveling to Normandy, or pouring his heart into his Bradshaw Bourbon. “The minute you retire is the day you start dying,” he says, refusing to slow down despite battles with cancer and arthritis. Family and faith drive him forward, while Fox remains his professional playground, despite the earlier retirement rumors. After 32 seasons on air, Bradshaw’s legacy is still being written, as he revealed fresh details for his fans.

Ex-Steelers QB Bradshaw brought a fresh wave of excitement for the NFL fans, as he dropped the much-awaited news everyone had been waiting for. The Hall of Famer is officially returning to Los Angeles to host FOX NFL Sunday for the 2025 football season.

Posting a video via his Instagram account from the serene beaches of Hawaii, Bradshaw shared his plans in his signature relaxed, humorous style. He enthusiastically remarked, “In two weeks, I’ll have to go back to Los Angeles, get ready for football season.” However, he has different plans in the meantime, as he noted, “today with my family, my brother, Gary, and everyone, my agent, we’re going to go play golf.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Bradshaw (@official_terry_bradshaw)



And, with his, he updated fans in a classic Bradshaw style whilst sharing a glimpse of his vacation life. As the pregame duties are finally back on the calendar, he will once again resume his role as the lead co-host and studio analyst on FOX NFL Sunday, squashing the retirement rumors.

Amidst this, via his video from the sunny shores of the Big Island, Bradshaw revealed yet another key information. “Ohana Beverage Company is the distributor now of Bradshaw Bourbon, which is back on the islands,” he remarked.

The move marks a major step for the Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, known for its 103.8 proof and labels. Celebrating Bradshaw’s Super Bowl legacy, it is now hitting shelves across O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i, the Big Island, and Lana’i. The collaboration hints at a renewed push for Bradshaw Bourbon in Hawai, as fans and bourbon enthusiasts alike can locate it in popular stores like Foodland and across the islands.

So, amidst such exciting milestones in his life, Terry Bradshaw is stepping into the 2025 NFL season with the same enthusiasm as ever. With the zest and energy he brings, any retirement plans are off the charts for now. As he previously stated in a May 2025 interview, referencing a quote from Billy Graham, “The minute you retire is the day you start dying.” Into his 70s, his contract presently extends to 2026, with open possibilities for the future.

Terry Bradshaw’s retirement rumors

Speaking at Super Bowl LIX media day in New Orleans, the 76-year-old Hall of Famer didn’t dodge the big question. “I told my wife before I even left the room a while ago, I was sitting there, and I said, ‘I’ve got two years left at Fox. I’m 76… It’s a young man’s game. I get that. So I said, if we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. I think that’s time.” With 13 Super Bowls covered, nine of Fox’s 10 broadcasts under his belt, and his iconic role presenting the Lombardi Trophy, Bradshaw’s words sent shockwaves. And, fans began to wonder if the end of an era was close.

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 30: FOX Football analyst Terry Bradshaw visits the sidelines before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions on December 30, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Just a few months later, in May 2025, during a sit-down with Fox 32 Chicago, he expressed that retirement is equal to dying. He then doubled down on his passion projects, insisting, “I’m not going to quit singing. I’m not going to quit giving lectures. I’m not going to stop the horse business.” Far from sounding like a man winding down, Bradshaw has now reminded everyone that his own fire is still very much alive.

Contractually, Bradshaw is locked in with Fox through the 2026 season, as he left the door wide open for more. “If FOX wants me around for the next Super Bowl… If I could, I would probably stay four more years, and I’d be 80, and that’s enough. And two more years might be enough,” he teased.

Now, Bradshaw has promptly cleared the retirement rumors, as he is all set to return to Fox in two weeks to come. The Hall of Famer will extend his legendary run, joining Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Rob Gronkowski. All hail Bradshaw!