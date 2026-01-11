Terry Bradshaw Gives John Harbaugh Two Clear Reasons Why Dolphins HC Opening Is the Best

Essentials Inside The Story The John Harbaugh era in Baltimore has officially ended after 18 seasons

Harbaugh has reportedly narrowed his HC interest down to just three or four teams

Trump publicly advocated for Harbaugh to take the Giants

After 18 seasons and a Super Bowl title, the John Harbaugh era in Baltimore is over, instantly making him the hottest name on the NFL’s coaching carousel. Harbaugh’s exit leaves the Ravens‘ HC seat open, while it opens new doors for the ex-HC himself. And for NFL legend, Terry Bradshaw, the most coveted coaching job on the market isn’t a complex football decision. It’s a simple matter of lifestyle and finances.

“I’m going to Miami, America,” Bradshaw said when asked about the best HC opening right now. “I’m going to Miami. I’m gonna tell you it’s a simple choice for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Further dropping two main reasons behind his pick, the former pro added: “Taxes, zero. Yeah, that’s one. Number two, warm weather.”

Miami benefits from Florida’s zero state income tax, allowing residents to keep more of each paycheck. There is no tax on wages, salaries, or bonuses. Local taxes remain, but the overall burden is low compared to other states. The weather, on the other hand, remains warm year-round. Summer highs typically range from 88–92°F, with humid afternoons and warm nights. Winter, on the other hand, is mild, with daytime temperatures around 70–78°F and cooler evenings.

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel on January 8, 2026, after the team finished the 2025 season with a disappointing 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for a second straight year. McDaniel’s tenure ended after four seasons and a 35-33 overall record that included two playoff appearances but no postseason wins, prompting owner Stephen Ross to call for a comprehensive organizational reset.

ADVERTISEMENT

After McDaniel’s dismissal, the team management kicked off its search for a new head coach. The team hired Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager on January 9, 2026, with a vision of intensifying the HC search under new leadership. So far, the Dolphins have interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the job.

They have also considered interviews with John Harbaugh, former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula (the grandson of legendary coach Don Shula).

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Speaking of Harbaugh, in an interview on Saturday with Fox Sports, he mentioned trimming his list of potential head-coaching destinations to three or four teams, despite the eight NFL vacancies across the league. He is known for delivering sustained success, powered by a victory in Super Bowl XLVII.

So, could Miami be on his list, given the benefits Terry just listed for him? No one knows what will happen for now, as John continues to review his choices. Given the legendary coaching resume he possesses, all eight vacancies across the league can greatly benefit from his expertise.

Harbaugh’s portfolio includes 12 playoff appearances, four AFC Championship Games, six division titles, and more than 190 total wins, while enduring only three losing seasons across 18 active seasons with the Ravens. However, several renowned entities across the globe have eyes on which team he should choose.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump drops a major suggestion for John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh is currently the hottest HC pick across the NFL. While several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and others currently looking for a suitable candidate, the United States President Donald Trump took an interest in the matter. According to him, the New York Giants should talk to Harbaugh “without question.”

“The New York Football Giants should hire, without question, John Harbaugh – And John, a great guy, should TAKE THE JOB!!!” he said, in a recent post on Truth Social.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Giants’ head coach opening comes after Brian Daboll‘s firing on November 10, 2025, following a 2–8 start to the season. Meanwhile, the team’s front office promoted offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to interim head coach to finish out the year. They have retained GM Joe Schoen since then to lead the coaching search and are actively interviewing and considering multiple candidates.

They have reached out to Kevin Stefanski, who had his first sit-down interview; former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, now available after his recent firing; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo; Vance Joseph; and others like Mike McCarthy, Kliff Kingsbury, Klint Kubiak, and interim coach Mike Kafka himself as part of the ongoing process.