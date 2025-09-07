Terry Bradshaw Lands New Broadcasting Career Away From FOX as Broadcaster Makes Announcement

Terry Bradshaw is a name synonymous with football legend—Hall of Fame quarterback, four-time Super Bowl winner, and one of the game’s most recognizable voices behind the microphone. Now, after all those years as FOX NFL Sunday’s face, Bradshaw is starting anew. The legendary quarterback-turned-broadcasting commentator has made his next on-air move, this one pushing the TV set aside and into a new project with a promise of shock and thrill to the viewer. His choice is opening something new, and it’s already sending shockwaves.

Bradshaw surprised everyone this Saturday with the news of his new broadcasting career. The host of Morning Mayhem on 103.7 The Buzz, David Bazel, posted on X: “SUPER EXCITED to announce that beginning next week, legendary NFL Hall of Fame QB, and award-winning Fox NFL Analyst TERRY BRADSHAW will be joining Morning Mayhem every Tuesday morning during football season on 103.7 The Buzz!!!”

Bradshaw has been one of the most recognizable voices at FOX Sports for many years. His new assignment represents love for the sport and fans in new settings. Bazel also spoke about Bradshaw’s charitable nature and zeal when he and his wife, Tammy, opened their Texas ranch to have the team over. That camaraderie and esprit that extended to those events paved the way for this new partnership.

Terry Bradshaw remains on FOX NFL Sunday. Despite earlier 2025 retirement reports, FOX officially announced his return for the 2025 NFL season, marking his 32nd consecutive year with the program. He joins the established studio team with Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and new analyst Rob Gronkowski, plus insider Jay Glazer.

But a new and interesting start. Every week on Tuesday Morning Mayhem, he’ll offer commentary and good-old-fashioned opinion. The listener will become familiar with a more personal, laid-back Bradshaw, less formula TV, more raw point of view. When Bazel remembered Bradshaw creating national headlines this summer with his statements about Aaron Rodgers, it was the kind of commotion the Hall of Famer can create simply by giving his take.

via Imago

Radio talk shows make a place for unscheduled debate, and to someone like Bradshaw, who is pretty outspoken by nature, this might be the very forum. With his broad experience as a Super Bowl champion and veteran commentator, Bradshaw brings special insight. Fans are provided with insightful analysis, presented in his special brand of humor and candor. Bradshaw’s personality alone is worth each show.

Before cementing his enduring career at Fox, Terry Bradshaw also built an elite career with CBS Sports, first coming aboard the network in 1984 as an NFL game analyst. He later became a studio analyst for The NFL Today for four years beginning in 1990, alongside legendary voices such as Verne Lundquist. Before being a full-time network broadcaster, Bradshaw was a guest commentator on NFC playoff broadcasts (1980–82) and a guest on a series of Super Bowl Today broadcasts, reporting on Super Bowls XVI, XXIV, and XXVI. This broadcasting career came after his Hall of Fame playing career.

His move to radio also opens the door for storytelling about his Steelers years, FOX behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and commentaries on the NFL today.

Terry Bradshaw’s lasting legacy

Bradshaw’s new chapter is added to a legacy already full of milestones and awards. He’s a four-time Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1978. He threw over 27,000 yards and 212 TDs. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989, solidifying his position among all-time greats.

But his impact did not vanish with his retirement. Bradshaw is the face of FOX Sports home, and his humor and commentary raised new standards for NFL telecasts. His sense of humor made him accessible to a football generation. Outside the gridiron, he developed an ancillary career in entertainment, from films to his television show The Bradshaw Bunch, which featured his private life.

From his studies on cancer and veterans’ issues to kids’ sports and animal welfare, Bradshaw has used his celebrity status to help and provide for those in need for years. His life outside of work tallies up to the resume of a person who keeps his foot firmly on the ground.

Turned 77 on September 2nd, and he still wants to keep going. In an interview, he had exclaimed, “I told my wife before I left the room a while ago, I’m sitting there, I said, ‘I’ve got two years left at FOX. I’m 76,” Bradshaw said. Okay, so it’s a young man’s game. I get that. Everybody wants the new. And so I said, ‘If we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. That’s, I think that’s time. 80 years old, that’s pushing it.” Which means he still has at least 3 years of broadcasting and being in the limelight as beloved Bradshaw.

As Terry Bradshaw sets out on this latest job in broadcasting, rest assured, his tale is not yet complete. His transformation is a reminder that the greatest legends never retire from inspiring.