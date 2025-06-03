Terry Bradshaw Officially Announces New Project Amid Health Issues After Setting FOX Retirement Deadline

There was a time when Terry Bradshaw’s voice rang out from the middle of a huddle, not a soundstage. Long before the studio makeup and punchlines, before he became Fox’s resident southern uncle, Bradshaw was something else entirely: the rough-cut face of the NFL’s toughest dynasty. Drafted No. 1 overall in 1970 out of Louisiana Tech, he wrestled to be great. It took years, boos, and blood to find his footing in Pittsburgh. But once he did, he built a legacy in steel and ice. Four Super Bowls in six seasons. Two Super Bowl MVPs. An arm like a howitzer and a flair for drama that made him impossible to ignore, even when he wasn’t playing well.

Retirement didn’t quiet him down. If anything, it gave him room to stretch out. He went to Hollywood. He talked ball every Sunday morning on national TV, same twang, same spark. He’s raised quarter horses on his ranch in Thackerville, Oklahoma. He’s sung country ballads at the Grand Ole Opry. And in recent years, he’s opened up about battles with anxiety, depression, and two separate cancer diagnoses—including the rare Merkel cell carcinoma. At 76, Bradshaw is still on television every week, but the audience sees only part of the picture. There’s much that Terry can still do.

The Hall of Famer has returned at the age of 76 with a new type of playbook. This one features grilled Tomahawk steaks, casseroles, and monkey bread. “The Bradshaw Family Cookbook,” a touching collection of the Bradshaw clan’s favourite recipes and family tales, was formally introduced on Instagram by Flatiron Books. It is scheduled to be available in bookshops on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The release said: “Beloved NFL superstar, sports commentator and all-around entertainer Terry Bradshaw and his family have announced The Bradshaw Family Cookbook — and it’s officially available for preorder!”

The Instagram post tagged Tammy Bradshaw, Rachel Bradshaw, Noah Hester, and Lacey Hester. The Bradshaw Bunch, an E! reality show that followed the family’s life from 2020 to 2022, also featured all of them. “From Terry’s spicy pork canoes to his wife, Tammy’s fried green tomatoes, Rachel Bradshaw’s monkey bread, Lacey Hester’s cheddar bacon ranch potato casserole, and Noah Hester’s grilled Tomahawk steak, this book is packed with family favorites, heartfelt stories, and Southern comfort food made to bring people together.” Part Southern hospitality, part NFL history, and all heart. The cookbook feels like a continuation of Terry’s journey in many respects.

The entire family, together with writer James O. Fraioli, co-authored the 256-page book. It is already set up to become a game-day favorite for fans. The ones who grew up watching #12 call his own plays. Now, I want to taste his version of spicy pork canoes. It contains comfort cuisine and tailgating fare. However, even as the cookbook is creating interest, Bradshaw has been facing a different type of challenge: his health.

Terry Bradshaw’s health update and his promise to FOX

The four-time Super Bowl champion disclosed in recent interviews that he was put on a course of steroids. And that had a significant negative effect on his body after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. “It took forever to find out what steroid worked,” Bradshaw told FOX 32 Chicago. “I put on so much weight, and I got big. And I just, I couldn’t get it off.”

Bradshaw’s weight skyrocketed to 268 pounds at his heaviest, a significant increase from his playing weight of 215 pounds. However, he has made significant progress with the assistance of his wife, Tammy. Speaking with pride, he stated, “So Tammy got me started on one of those shots and I’ve been on this shot about a year now and I’ve lost 48 pounds…I’m hoping I’ll lose 20 more pounds in another year.” It’s a health comeback that mirrors his playing days: slow start, strong finish, and no shortage of heart.

And despite mounting rumors that he would retire from FOX, Bradshaw has stated that he is not leaving the company just yet. While he has indeed set a retirement deadline at age 80, the 76-year-old is still feeling the fire. Still, he is keeping a positive mindset. Reflecting on his health and mindset heading into the 2025 NFL season, he said, “It’s a good feeling, a really good feeling.”

So, in true Bradshaw fashion, he added, with a giggle and a dash of self-coaching psychology: “As a psychiatrist or psychologist would tell you to tell your kids, ‘Aren’t you proud of yourself?’–Yeah, I am!” Safe to say, Bradshaw keeps doing what he has always done best. Entertain, inspire, and now welcomes America to the dinner table.