Terry Bradshaw Quietly Makes New Move as FOX Announces NFL Legend’s Fate

“Everything that I’ve done, everything that I do, is to this day, all major decisions are all through prayer,” Terry Bradshaw once said. It’s a quote that perfectly sums up the NFL Hall of Famer’s approach to life, faith, and career moves. For the man who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl titles and has been a broadcasting fixture since hanging up his helmet, faith isn’t just a sidebar – it’s the main event.

Bradshaw’s journey is a story packed with more twists than a prime-time drama. From a rowdy kid growing up barefoot in Louisiana to NFL MVP and now one of the most recognizable voices on FOX NFL Sunday. Diagnosed with ADD as a kid. Shunted away from big football schools due to grades. And battling two forms of cancer, Bradshaw nearly took the long road out. But he credits faith and persistence for steering him right. “Going to Louisiana Tech, not passing the ACT, I’ll just say was all a part of His plan for me,” Bradshaw said, reflecting on missed opportunities turned blessings.

Now at 76, Bradshaw isn’t slowing down. Instead, he’s quietly making a move that some might find unexpected for a football legend. Fans used to seeing him analyze NFL plays on Fox might want to shift gears because Bradshaw just posted about his involvement in a new episode on “Up Faith & Family.” A streaming platform dedicated to uplifting, faith-focused entertainment. The episode “Jesus Calling” features stories of faith, with notable involvement from actress Taraji P. Henson.

This isn’t Terry Bradshaw’s first rodeo with Up Faith & Family. Back in 2023, he peeled back the layers of being an NFL legend, revealing a man shaped by faith, struggle, and the raw realities of life. He opened up about life’s toughest battles – his divorces, the emotional crashes, and the two separate cancer diagnoses that hit in the same year. Yet Terry made it clear, “To two bouts with cancer, I never thought I was gonna die. Never crossed my mind.” That fearlessness, mixed with faith, kept him grounded.

via Imago January 26, 2025, Philadelphia PA Fox NFL, American Football Herren, USA Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw broadcasts from the NFC championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. /CSM Philadelphia USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250126_zma_c04_404 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

On the topic of miracles, he shared a grounded perspective: “I hear people talk about miracles all the time. I’m not a big miracle guy because miracles come at God’s pace, not my pace. I don’t like to wear out God.” That’s Terry – real, candid, and patient with life’s timing. And he also shared how chasing perfection is a losing game.

Instead, he embraces the messy, imperfect journey of life with a learning attitude. “The greatest message ever,” Bradshaw says, “knowing that I can be forgiven of my sins.” His work with Up Faith & Family aligns perfectly with the kind of faith-driven narrative he has been living and sharing. And while faith fuels his off-camera projects, football remains the stage where Bradshaw’s larger-than-life personality still shines.

Fox confirms Bradshaw’s return for the 2025 season

As Bradshaw opens new doors, FOX has confirmed that the NFL legend will be back on the Fox NFL Sunday set for the 2025 season. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief because this marks Bradshaw’s 32nd consecutive season on the popular pregame show – a testament to his enduring relevance and broadcasting prowess.

Joining Bradshaw on the set will be fellow Hall of Famer Howie Long, Curt Menefee as host, and new addition Rob Gronkowski, who replaces Jimmy Johnson after his retirement. NFL insider Jay Glazer will lend his insights, providing a full lineup designed to keep football fans engaged every Sunday heading into kickoff. The show airs at noon during the NFL season and remains a cornerstone of football coverage.

For those who know Bradshaw only as a broadcaster, it’s worth remembering his roots. Drafted No. 1 overall by the Steelers in 1970, he led the team to four Super Bowl victories before retiring in 1983. Since then, his voice has been synonymous with Sunday football analysis – sharp, entertaining, and often peppered with his unique, sometimes sarcastic charm.

The announcement by FOX ensures that Bradshaw will continue to share his expertise with millions, balancing his broadcasting career while quietly nurturing his newer passions. Let’s just hope he doesn’t goof up the commentaries this season. But between battling cancer, surviving life’s curveballs, and speaking candidly about his faith, Bradshaw remains a rare breed – a sports legend with a soul worth listening to, both on and off the field.