Terry Bradshaw’s Apology to Missourians Over NFL Void Hits Even Harder After Chiefs’ Move to Kansas

Essentials Inside The Story Terry Bradshaw addressed St. Louis months before Missouri’s NFL landscape shifted.

The Chiefs’ relocation leaves Missouri without a long-term NFL future.

Bradshaw’s remarks now carry added weight after Kansas claims the Chiefs.

It feels like 2015 all over again in Missouri. In 2015, the Rams ghosted St. Louis after two decades and two magic Super Bowl runs. Currently, Missouri is hanging on by a thread with just the Kansas City Chiefs, keeping the NFL flame alive. But now, that flame is dying out, leaving a deafening NFL void. As the reality hits, Terry Bradshaw’s words from November feel more staggering, even though it’s an apology.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Around a month ago, the legendary Bradshaw visited St. Louis for the 54th annual Men’s Group Against Cancer dinner. There, he addressed the folks of St. Louis on behalf of the league, apologizing for taking away an NFL team from a “great sports town.”

“Listen, St. Louis, I’m sorry you don’t have an NFL team,” he said. “When [Rams owner Stan] Kroenke moved out of here, which we all knew he was going to do, I was like, ‘Wow, St. Louis is such a great sports town.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri once housed two major franchises: the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Rams. It’s been a home to the Chiefs since ’60, and the Rams came to St. Louis in 1995. It carried on until 2015, when the Rams became the Los Angeles Rams. Now, even the Chiefs are packing up and leaving. By 2031, the Chiefs will be playing in Kansas.

The Chiefs’ move stemmed from a failed funding discussion. In 2024, Jackson County voters crushed a ballot measure to extend a sales tax for Arrowhead Stadium renovation and a new Royals ballpark. That’s when Kansas came in with a sweeter offer, a multi-purpose domed stadium, flexible for concerts, events, and even a Super Bowl bid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nvsmarketingsolutions View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

“We made a decision as a family that this was the right opportunity and the best for the organization for several reasons,” announced owner Clark Hunt. “It’s about the fans. My dad [Lamar Hunt, who founded the franchise] was always about the fans and thinking about the future.”

It’s yet to be revealed where exactly the Chiefs’ new stadium will be located. But it will be in Wyandotte County, as Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly revealed. The franchise wants to have a stadium that will stand strong for at least six decades and can host events like the Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four, and the College Football Playoff. Currently, at Arrowhead, they are limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Chiefs’ emotional exit from Missouri

The Chiefs’ move from Missouri may have been labeled as ‘abandoning Lamar Hunt’s legacy at the iconic Arrowhead stadium,’ but the Hunts voted unanimously on the move. Reflecting on Lamar Hunt’s beliefs, the family believes he would have prioritized fan engagement and experience more than anything. Kansas allows the franchise to do that.

Imago Flanked by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes L, team owner Clark Hunt hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240211204 JohnxAngelillo

“Our fans need to hear that it was a hard decision,” said Chiefs president Mark Donovan. “This is an emotional decision for everyone. We understand and respect that it’s emotional for our fans. It’s going to take some time. Change is hard. We appreciate that. I think over time, people will see this is the best decision for everyone involved, including our fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs, originally known as the Dallas Texans, were based in Dallas until 1963, when Lamar, who established the franchise in 1959, moved it to Arrowhead in Missouri. Then-Mayor H. Roe Bartle convinced Lamar with a vision of glory: triple season tickets and expanding Municipal Stadium. Since then, there has been a wave of renovations at the NFL’s third-oldest jewel. However, its surrounding area failed to develop, making it feel stuck in the 70’s. That’s why Hunt promises something better in Kansas.