Terry Bradshaw Scores 14X Return to Bolster $45M Net Worth After Major Win Outside of Football

The world sees Terry Bradshaw as pure NFL royalty: four Super Bowl rings, 14 seasons with the Steelers, and a Hall of Fame quarterback—his football legacy speaks volumes. But dig deeper, and you’ll discover his true obsession runs on four legs instead of two. Horses captured Terry’s heart long before football fame arrived. His grandfather planted those seeds early, working Clydesdale horses on the farm. “I always loved horses. My grandfather farmed with Clydesdales, and I used to ride them when he plowed the field. I loved the smell,” Bradshaw once shared. Saturday changed everything when his prized horse struck serious money.

Saturday turned into payday paradise for Terry Bradshaw at Saratoga Racecourse. His two-year-old filly, Taken by the Wind, exploded out of nowhere as a first-time starter, delivering a stunning upset victory that had everyone talking. The longshot paid massive dividends at $28.20 for a $2 bet, which translates to 14-to-1 odds that seriously boosted Bradshaw’s already impressive $45 million net worth. David Grening broke the news on X with electric excitement: “The first-time starter Taken by the Wind ($28.20), who counts NFL Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw among her owners, reels in St. Bridgid’s Cross to take off-the-turf SAR 2nd by 3 lengths. Chris Elliott rode the winner for @KennyMcPeek 4-8-1-7.”

The race unfolded perfectly as Taken by the Wind demolished the competition, finishing three lengths ahead of St. Bridgid’s Cross convincingly. Chris Elliott piloted the filly to victory for trainer Kenny McPeek. The 19-year-old apprentice jockey has been making serious waves since transitioning from Lone Star Park to Monmouth Park. Elliott comes from racing royalty, as the son of Stewart Elliott, who famously rode Smarty Jones. The younger Elliott recently scored his first stakes victory aboard 34-1 longshot Reclusive in the $102,000 Regret Stakes at Monmouth Park. Taken by the Wind brings serious bloodlines to the table. The filly was sired by Rock Your World out of First Samurai mare Up For Grabs. She represents a partnership between Graham Leveston, Terry Bradshaw, and Magdalena Racing LLC. Courtney L. Meagher bred her in Florida, setting the foundation for Saturday’s breakthrough performance.

Bradshaw’s investment strategy shows his commitment to quality over quantity. He owns 20% stakes in three two-year-olds trained by Kenny McPeek, who captured last year’s Kentucky Derby with Mystik Dan. That Derby victory proved McPeek’s ability to develop champions, making Bradshaw’s partnership even more valuable. McPeek’s training expertise, combined with Bradshaw’s business acumen, creates a powerful partnership. With two more two-year-olds in their stable, Saturday’s victory might just be the beginning. The question now becomes whether Bradshaw is eyeing another Kentucky Derby run. While Terry’s cashing in 14x returns at the racetrack, he’s gearing up to dominate Sunday television once again.

Terry Bradshaw and Fox sports announce 2025 lineup

FOX Sports dropped their 2025 NFL broadcasting lineup, and Terry Bradshaw remains the undisputed king of Sunday pregame television. The Steelers legend anchors another season of “FOX NFL SUNDAY” alongside his familiar crew of football royalty. Bradshaw teams up with host Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski, and insider Jay Glazer for another championship run. The chemistry between these personalities has dominated Sunday mornings for decades, creating television magic that competitors can’t match. “FOX NFL SUNDAY, the No. 1 NFL studio pregame show for 31 consecutive seasons, airs at 12:00 PM ET on Sundays and features a Pro Football Hall of Fame cast of legendary analysts,” FOX announced proudly. The network’s confidence stems from proven results spanning three decades of unmatched success.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Veteran broadcaster Curt Menefee hosts alongside four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw. Joining them on the desk are Pro Football Hall of Famers Howie Long and Michael Strahan, with four-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski. Bradshaw and Long are original members from the inaugural 1994 season. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer returns with the FOX NFL SUNDAY crew, delivering exclusive insights and breaking news across the league.” Bradshaw’s broadcasting journey started immediately after retirement. He joined CBS in 1984, just one year after hanging up his cleats in 1983. And FOX saw the business side, so, they snagged him in 1994. Terry remained there ever since.

The Louisiana Tech product’s NFL career featured incredible highs and brutal lows. His first four seasons produced 41 touchdowns against 73 interceptions, but he ultimately built a Hall of Fame legacy. His 1978 MVP award and 1989 Hall of Fame induction prove his lasting impact perfectly.