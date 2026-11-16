Terry Bradshaw Wrongly Declares Josh Jacobs “Back” Just Days After Packers RB’s Surgery

Fox NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw said during the Week 10 pregame show on November 15 that he expected the Green Bay Packers to beat the Minnesota Vikings. However, Green Bay lost 30-10 at home. The team’s rushing attack struggled, racking up just 56 yards on the ground. So far this season, the Packers have rushed for more than 100 yards only once in 10 games. While bringing up that exact issue, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw made yet another blunder on air.

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“Well, obviously at home I always go with the hot hand. I think Jordan Love’s phenomenal; they got great receivers, offensive line. They’re not running the ball well, even though Jacobs, their fine running back, is back. I love Green Bay,” Terry Bradshaw replied on the FOX NFL Sunday broadcast, as per the clip posted on X by Awful Announcing.

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Host Curt Menefee and co-host Howie Long quickly pointed out that Josh Jacobs was out.

“He’s out, but that’s okay,” Menefee interjected, and Long repeated, “He’s out.”

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“But I just said I love them,” Bradshaw further said as Long asked, “Do you want to change that?” Bradshaw replied, “No, I don’t want to change anything.” After Strahan joked, “He’s not running well because he’s not running!” Bradshaw added, “I’m going with Green Bay, folks! Who’s in first?”

Josh Jacobs suffered a broken right ring finger during Green Bay’s 45-27 Week 9 win over New England on November 8. Before exiting in the first quarter, the Packers running back recorded four carries for five yards. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on November 9 that he would need surgery.

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“It should happen sometime this week. I don’t think he could. He tried last night. He tried to go back in, and he had no grip strength.”

Two days before Bradshaw’s show, Green Bay officially ruled Jacobs out on Friday, November 13. On X, NFL insider Tom Pelissero also reported that the running back had successful surgery.

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“Packers RB Josh Jacobs had successful surgery on his fractured right ring finger Friday in Los Angeles with Dr. Steven Shin, the noted hand and wrist surgeon, and should be back in the next few weeks.”

Bradshaw’s pick did not hold up as the Vikings defeated the Packers 30-10 behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. Without Jacobs, the Packers ran for only 56 yards on 17 carries. Kaleb Johnson led the way with 42 yards on 10 carries, while MarShawn Lloyd recorded 13 yards on four carries and Chris Brooks picked up one yard on two attempts.

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This mistake comes after other recent on-air mix-ups from Bradshaw on FOX. On December 20, 2025, Bradshaw caused confusion during FOX’s Saturday broadcast ahead of the Packers-Bears game when he seemed to forget that QB Jordan Love and pass rusher Micah Parsons played together. “If I’m [Jordan] Love, I’m going, ‘No [Micah] Parsons, yes!'” Bradshaw said.

On September 20 this year, Bradshaw faced calls to retire on social media during a Week 2 panel discussion. Right after co-host Rob Gronkowski finished praising Trey McBride as the league’s top tight end, Bradshaw asked, “What about McBride?” prompting Menefee to say, “That’s what he said!” and viewers posted online calling for Bradshaw to step down.

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The 78-year-old has signed a two-year deal, which will take him through to the Super Bowl in February 2029 for FOX. In an interview with Men’s Health in October 2026, he spoke about expecting the network to eventually look for a replacement:

“I think I’m going through now what everybody that’s in their 70s goes through. I’m 78. I just signed a two-year extension, and I’m pretty sure no matter how well I perform over the next two years, they’re going to want to replace me.”

Bradshaw also explained why he will never announce his own retirement.

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“I’m not going to announce my retirement, because in two years when we do the Super Bowl, after my contract is expiring, I don’t want anybody to do a tribute. So I’m never going to say I’m going to retire. Because, look, they may say, ‘Hey, you’re still doing a good job. We’ll sign you for another year.’ That could easily happen. They’re p—–g into the wind if they think I’m gonna tell them I’m retiring,” he explained.

Whether Terry Bradshaw retires or not, his slip-ups in broadcasts might force his hand in the future.