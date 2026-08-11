Terry Bradshaw’s Wife Condemns Donald Trump’s Executive Order Calling for Fewer Childhood Vacc***s

On Monday, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order changing the childhood vaccine recommendations in America. The move reduces the number of vaccines for immunizing children from 17 to 11 diseases. However, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw’s wife, Tammy, does not agree with all the changes in the order.

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She took to her Instagram to share her disbelief with the order and shared a snapshot of a statement by Dr. Andrew Racine, M.D., Ph.D., president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, on the matter.

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“Today’s executive order on vaccines is not only disheartening but dangerous. Instead of ensuring every family can access life-saving vaccines for measles, influenza, RSV and more, federal leaders are once again spreading misleading claims,” Dr. Racine said in a statement.

According to Racine, the idea of removing some vaccines from mandatory schedules raises the risk of such diseases. He based his argument on measles cases being the highest in the U.S. in the last 35 years.

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“The only purpose of this announcement is to sow confusion so that more people doubt the importance of vaccines. Delaying or skipping shots is risky, especially as measles continues to spread and children go back to school,” Racine added.

The executive order states that the findings and recommendations are based on a scientific assessment done by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The assessment found that the U.S. has twice as many vaccine doses as its peer nations to attend school.

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When President Trump announced these recommendations, he linked the changes to vaccines linked to autism.

“Decades ago, children received only a small fraction of the vaccines required today. In those times, people were much healthier. And of course, the high rates of autism now observed did not exist. So there’s a reason for such epidemic rates of autism, and we’re going to bring it back to much closer to where it was.

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“While we do not know exactly what the cause is with respect to autism, it is essential to our research efforts that we have the very best vaccine recommendations in the entire world. So we’re reducing them,” Trump said during the press conference, per Fierce Healthcare.

Now, all measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines that were combined before will be administered in three separate single-disease shots as per the Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations rather than being one. Section 2 of the order divides vaccine recommendations into three tiers:

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“Recommended for all children: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus, and varicella;

“recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations: respiratory syncytial virus monoclonal antibodies, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY, and dengue; and

“immunizations based on shared clinical decision-making: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza, and COVID-19.”

This does raise parental choice over blanket schedules, but it also increases medical visits and costs for families.

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Now, the order directs the Secretary of HHS to present plans to the President within the next 90 days for separate doses of MMR, assess ideal timing for childhood and adolescent vaccine schedules, and improve vaccine safety monitoring, among others.

However, according to the Fierce Healthcare website, “it’s unclear if the executive order has any legal power.”