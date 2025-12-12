Texans Icon’s Wife ‘Crosses the Line’ With Prank on Texans Legend JJ Watt’s Wife Kealia Ohai

Essentials Inside The Story Houston Texans wives spark unexpected backseat prank moment

JJ Watt's wife left scared after the unexpected prank

We hear about locker-room pranks all the time: taping lockers shut, dunking teammates in the cold tub, slipping confetti into helmets. That’s standard fare. What you don’t hear every day is a prank war involving the wives of two franchise pillars. But that’s exactly what happened when the Houston Texans’ great Brian Cushing’s wife, Megan, pulled one over on J.J. Watt’s wife, Kealia.

Few things will jolt your heart like realizing someone is hiding in the backseat of your car. That’s what Kealia walked into on Thursday morning.

“This morning at dropoff, I left my car unlocked (on accident) @meganmcushing proceeded to climb into my backseat, lay down and hide. When I got back in the car she grabbed my arm and yelled in a deep, scary voice. I have never screamed so loud. She thought it was funny but to me, she crossed a line,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

You expect coffee and quiet after school dropoff, not a jump scare from your sister-in-law. But it’s hard to stay mad. The two are family, after all, and it was through Megan and Brian Cushing that Kealia and J.J. Watt even met.

Cushing introduced Watt to Kealia years ago. The two got engaged in 2019 and married in 2020 in the Bahamas. Before retiring, Kealia Ohai Watt starred in the NWSL for the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars. Texans fans still remember Watt showing up courtside at Dash games, or the press conference where he wore her No. 7 shirt.

So if Megan wants to cash in on her matchmaking rights with the occasional jump-scare prank, well… Kealia might just have to let this one slide.

But now to some even more important stuff. The Indianapolis Colts reportedly signed the 44-year-old Rivers to their practice squad this week. Is there a chance we might ever see J.J. Watt come out of retirement?

Will JJ Watt ever come back to the NFL?

The short answer? It isn’t off the table. Last December, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford asked J.J. Watt if he’d consider coming out of retirement to suit up for the Bengals. Watt half-jokingly said he’d do it, but only if Trafford finished the rest of the EFL season without giving up a single goal.

Trafford, of course, allowed a few. But the exchange did at least show that Watt hasn’t slammed the door shut on the idea. And watching Philip Rivers jump back into the mix for the Colts this year might stir something in him, too.

“Fun Fact learned in production meetings: Philip Rivers ran the same offense as the Colts for his son Gunnar’s HS team this season,” Watt tweeted. “He and Shane Steichen spoke weekly about it, discussing plays and even film. So familiarity with the scheme should be no problem whatsoever,” Watt said on Rivers’ return.

Unretiring is a massive decision, especially when you’ve got a family. But Rivers has ten kids and a grandchild and still found his way back. Watt has never hidden how much he misses the game, and if he ever wanted to give it another shot, Kealia would probably understand better than most. She’s a former soccer player herself.

Maybe it would take another friendly bet to pull him back in. But one thing seems clear: Watt hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of returning.