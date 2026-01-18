brand-logo
Troy Aikman Rips Struggling CJ Stroud Over 'Terrible Decision' During Texans vs Patriots

Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 18, 2026

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

With the New England Patriots breathing down their necks in the AFC Divisional matchup, Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman called out Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud for his disappointing performance on the biggest stage. Stroud caught Aikman’s eye after the Texans’ QB1 dropped back to pass under pressure, and his pass floated dangerously into the air. Jones held on to the ball and zoomed the other way to complete a pick-6 and give the Patriots a 14-10 lead at the 10:31 mark in the second quarter.

Reacting to this turnover, Troy Aikman ripped into CJ Stroud by highlighting his reaction after being under pressure.

“C.J. Stroud, you just can’t simply throw a ball up like that, hoping that somebody on your team comes down with the football. Just a terrible decision on his part,” Aikman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

