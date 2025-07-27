Texas Votes For Troy Aikman as Cowboys Legend Wins Fight Against $882B Industry

From the days working at a beer distribution company while in college to one of the most iconic quarterbacks of the 1990s, Cowboys‘ legend Troy Aikman has always known how to outwork his competition, whether on the field or off it. He won three Super Bowl rings and was named to the Hall of Fame, and he retreated quietly from the gridiron limelight, but retirement failed to take hold. Rather than coast, he doubled down, except this time he had a vision that was less about huddling and more about hopping. And now? It’s safe to say his next move might make big beer companies a little worried.

It wasn’t a brand deal. It wasn’t a celebrity indulgence. Troy Aikman’s beer odyssey was founded on something a little deeper, a vow to lead a healthy, honest, and open life. “I’ve had a relationship with the beer business for a good part of my life,” he once said at Venture Dallas, explaining that it wasn’t just as a drinker. He also spent his formative years working behind the scenes in the craft beer industry. That truth stuck with him through the meat grinder of an NFL career, and it rekindled, years later, when he sparked an idea that would give rise to EIGHT Elite Light Lager.

And as far as Troy Aikman is concerned with his beer company, he knows what he wants. “If you don’t feel good, it’s hard to do good. I feel the best I’ve ever felt, and I’m probably doing the best good that I’ve ever done.” Aikman said in the same interview at Venture Dallas. But he’s not alone. The brand has found an ally in friend Joe Buck, ESPN broadcaster and fellow opponent to the beer giants in the industry. Together, they’re not just building a beer brand, they’re building a community of conscious drinkers who are asking better questions about what’s in their cans.

Now, as shared by Troy on his Instagram story… The message is loud and clear. He captioned, “Voted #1 premium light beer in Texas!” It is a big state full of beer lovers who know quality. After all, the idea? Simple. The so-called “light” beer is packed with side matters, corn syrup, rice, sweeteners, and covered up in good marketing. Troy Aikman wasn’t buying it. He wanted to flip the script. As he explained, he was “tired of being lied to” and wanted drinkers to understand what they were ingesting.

So, he made EIGHT, a 90-calorie, 2.6-carb, 100% natural beer made with organic grains and no BS. It’s more than a drink. It’s a stealth revolt against the $882 billion beer industry, which for decades has lured customers by prioritizing shelf life over health. “Lose the additives, keep the taste,” declares the brand boldly, and people are hearing it. This isn’t just a health play, it’s a flavor play. And Texans, who pride themselves on doing things unapologetically, are all over it. EIGHT is picking up some serious steam around the Lone Star State, according to Hudson Lindenberger, contributor at Forbes.

But it is also a reminder: Texans reward honesty and grit, and EIGHT has both. The question is, how did EIGHT get its premium #1 beer in Texas? Does it have something to do with Aikman’s new wellness waltz?

Troy Aikman and his mission to make a better beer for the people

EIGHT recently debuted a new, slim can design that not only looks good, but also telegraphs the brand values at first glance. “Additive-Free” is emblazoned on the label, in drastically large font, a reminder that this isn’t your average light beer. PR Newswire says that EIGHT has redesigned its packaging, reiterating its commitment to clean ingredients and thoughtful design. But the rebrand is not only about visuals, it’s part of Aikman’s larger effort to advocate for transparency and health. The 58-year-old former quarterback had recently made news for attempting experimental therapies targeting longevity and peak performance.

In a confusing or worse, deceptive world of product labeling, Aikman’s doing the opposite. He’s not hiding the ingredients behind fine print; he’s printing them front and center. And in doing so, he’s encouraging people to make smarter, more informed choices about what they are consuming. Troy Aikman isn’t just playing defense against industry norms; he’s going on the offense with EIGHT. No wonder it’s working. Aikman has proved once again that he can lead a winning team. His product went beyond the hype. He’s got a loyal fanbase in Texas and a brand that’s growing fast.

His company’s website, eightbeer.com, has an ‘Our Story’ page. The story strikes home, too. “We’re here to celebrate the hardest workers. People who are determined, seeing every moment as an opportunity. The ones who show up and give everything they’ve got. We don’t compromise in the kitchen, office, or anywhere else. Why should our beer be any different?”

Troy Aikman’s not just aging gracefully. He’s redefining the whole playbook at 58, where the Cowboys legend has fans buzzing, and it’s not just because of his clean Pegan diet or gym routine. Nope, this time its high-tech health meets old-school hustle. And now, between futuristic treatments like Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and his all-natural light beer brand EIGHT, he’s on a mission to clean up both health routines and bar menus. He’s spreading that message everywhere, whether he’s in the clinic or on Instagram, calling out Big Beer. Aikman’s point is simple: longevity starts with what you put in your body.