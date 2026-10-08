“That Ain’t No Julian Edelman”: Rob Gronkowski Shuts Down Patriots WR Comparisons After Breakout Game Against Bills

One catch can change a game. Whether it can change a career is another question. After the New England Patriots‘ dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills, a little-known receiver delivered the kind of play that gets people talking. But Rob Gronkowski was quick to pump the brakes once Julian Edelman’s name entered the chat.

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Speaking on The Gronk & Jules Show with his former Patriots teammate, Gronkowski praised Efton Chism III for stepping up in the Patriots’ 29-26 win over the Bills on Sunday. However, he made it clear that one spectacular touchdown was not enough to put Chism in Edelman’s company.

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“A guy that you barely ever heard of, Efton Chism III, he stepped up in a huge way,” Gronkowski said. “Julian, there are so many people after that catch being like, ‘Is that Edelman out there?’ I heard the room say that, a couple of people. That ain’t no Edelman.”

With the Patriots trailing late in the fourth quarter, Drake Maye escaped pressure and found Chism for a 23-yard, one-handed touchdown with 1:50 remaining. New England converted the two-point attempt and held on for the upset.

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Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro tight end who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, discussed the victory with Edelman after admitting he had not expected New England to win in Buffalo. He was particularly pleased to see an under-the-radar player step up when the team needed him.

“Efton Chism III, I think, had negative one yard going into this game, and he played lights out with the opportunities that he got,” Gronkowski said.

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Now, the comparison with Edelman was understandable. Edelman built his reputation in New England as a receiver who delivered in big moments, despite entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2009. He spent all 12 NFL seasons with the Patriots, won three Super Bowls, and earned MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII.

His most famous postseason catch came in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. With New England chasing a historic comeback, Edelman secured a deflected pass inches above the turf while surrounded by defenders. The 23-yard reception helped keep the drive alive in the Patriots’ eventual 34-28 overtime victory.

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Chism’s catch against Buffalo was a different kind of grab, but the timing made it memorable. He had just one reception for 19 yards before adding the touchdown, which gave the Patriots the lead in a game they desperately needed to win.

Gronkowski was not dismissing the significance of that moment. He was warning against making the comparison too quickly.

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“That’s how you win playoff games,” Gronkowski said. “The guy that’s really not heard of makes the big play at the end of the game to win it.”

Chism now has a chance to build on it. The 24-year-old joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and earned a place on the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp. He played primarily on special teams last season, catching three passes for 75 yards in eight appearances.

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Efton’s opportunities have increased amid injuries in the Patriots’ receiving group. Against Buffalo, he finished with two catches for 42 yards, both coming on the decisive scoring drive.

Head coach Mike Vrabel has praised Chism’s work ethic and indicated that players who make the most of their chances will earn more opportunities.

For now, Gronkowski’s point stands: Chism has delivered one memorable moment. Whether it becomes the beginning of a career like Edelman’s will depend on what comes next.