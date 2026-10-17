“That Was Bad”: Kylie Kelce Reveals What Jason Told Her After Their First-Ever Date

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce’s journey from a dating-app match to one of the NFL’s most famous couples started with an awkward evening that nearly ruined their first impression. However, Jason’s reaction gave their relationship another chance.

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Speaking of her first meeting with Jason on Higher Ground Productions, Kylie Kelce noted,

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“And the next day, he messaged me and was like I need to make that up to you. That was bad. That was really bad, and I shouldn’t have ruined that. And the next time we met up, different bar, significantly less alcohol. And we talked for three hours as if no one else was there.”

Kylie recently opened up about the early days of their relationship, recalling how Jason acknowledged that the couple’s first encounter had not gone as planned. But the former NFL player did not let the disappointing evening end their connection and made an effort to turn things right.

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His message set the stage for a second meeting that proved far more meaningful, with the couple finding the connection that had been missing during their first encounter. Jason and Kylie connected through a dating app. She has previously discussed what attracted her to Jason’s profile, including his physical appearance, before the two decided to meet face to face.

But on that evening, Jason was intoxicated as he came from the Eagles’ Christmas party. He only remembered her walking through the door and tasting the drink that he ordered. The center just fell asleep on the table 45 minutes after they met.

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“But it was very much like we sat down next to each other. He was doing a lot of like blank stare. As drunk as what people usually do. And there was a glassiness to his eyes. It’s like, he’s not here. Yeah, but he put out some zingers, and I was like, oh, he is as funny as he seemed when we were messaging. And after we left, we sort of, like, well, that was a ridiculous thing that we just did and also hilarious.”

The couple eventually married in April 2018 and went on to build a family together, with their relationship becoming a part of Jason’s public life during his NFL career.

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Jason spent his entire career with the Eagles, becoming one of the franchise’s most celebrated players and helping the team win Super Bowl LII. Kylie developed her own public figure through her advocacy work, podcast appearances, and candid discussions about family life.

Jason’s admission that he had ruined the evening, followed by an attempt to make things right gave them another chance. Especially considering that they were not looking for anything serious. And now the couple has four daughters.

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What started as an awkward first meeting became a lifelong partnership, proving that sometimes a second date can make all the difference.