“The Pegulas Would’ve Drafted Me”: Rob Gronkowski Blames Former Bills Regime for Passing on Him

Rob Gronkowski’s football story began far from the Patriots dynasty he would help define. The four-time Super Bowl champion, widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, started out in Amherst, New York, and spent his first three years of high school football at Williamsville North High School. But before his senior year, the family moved to Pennsylvania. However, that local connection to Buffalo never fully left the conversation.

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Previously as well, Gronkowski has hinted that he has unfinished business with the Queen City team. Back in 2023, he made an admission to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, saying he was “bummed” that he never got to play for the Buffalo Bills. At the time, it read as a wistful what-if from a hometown kid who became a legend in a rival’s uniform. Now, however, the comment has taken on a sharper edge.

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Speaking on Fox Sports’ The Gronk & Jules show, alongside Julian Edelman, Gronkowski pointed the finger directly at Buffalo’s former leadership, claiming current owners Terry and Kim Pegula would have drafted him.

“Here’s the problem. Everyone should hate the regime that was in Buffalo when I got drafted in 2010, because that’s who caused all these problems,” he said. “Hey, I’m not hating on that regime because I think I worked out in the right situation with the New England Patriots, but that’s who we’re going to hate in this situation. Okay, Bill’s Mafia, we’ll blame it all on them.”

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“I’ll blame it all on the old ownership because the Pegulas would have drafted me. I know they would have,” he added. “It was all the old ownership and the whole front office from 2010, and that’s why they’re not there anymore.”

Rob Gronkowski claims the decision to pass on him came down to the franchise’s leadership at the time, not a lack of talent or opportunity. That turns a nostalgic regret into a pointed criticism of how the Bills operated.

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The sting for Gronkowski there was an opportunity for the Bills Mafia to draft him back in 2010. However, the Bills held the No. 41 overall pick in the 2010 draft and used it on defensive tackle Torell Troup. One pick later, the New England Patriots called Gronkowski’s name.

He went on to spend nine seasons with the Patriots and remained a constant threat for the Bills’ defense. Gronkowski finished his career with 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns, and he won all four of his Super Bowls with Brady throwing him the ball.

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Troup, by contrast, was out of the league after two seasons. Yet despite missing out on a homecoming and later becoming a thorn in the franchise’s side, Gronkowski harbored no ill will toward Bills Mafia.

“First off, it’s my hometown team. I cheered for the Buffalo Bills growing up. I was never a crazy fan like that…And I understood they hated me,” he said. “But I feel like time heals all wounds because when I was at the tailgates, man, they showed me nothing but love, man. They showed me nothing but respect.”

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There was also a moment when that childhood dream nearly became a reality for Gronkowski. Ahead of his retirement, speculation grew that Gronkowski might finish his career in Western New York. The Athletic’s Tim Graham posted on X, “There is hope at One Bills Drive that Gronkowski would be willing to finish his career in Western New York.”

However, the move never happened. Gronkowski’s loyalty stayed with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he chose to keep playing alongside his longtime quarterback rather than come home.