Merril Hoge spent eight seasons in the NFL, including seven with the Pittsburgh Steelers, building a reputation as a fullback who refused to back down from adversity. But the toughest fight of his life came after football, when doctors discovered a three-pound tumor in his back and diagnosed him with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. More than two decades after overcoming the disease, Hoge is recalling the moment chemotherapy made the danger feel real.

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The former ESPN analyst described the medication’s immediate physical impact and the determination that carried him through treatment.

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“I call it the red death…the red sting of death. If that medication came outside the syringe, it could cause third-degree burns,” Hoge wrote on X on Wednesday. “I had never felt anything violate my body or scream through my veins quicker than what I felt that day.”

“In that moment, I understood the brutality of the journey ahead. I knew what I was up against. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and I knew there would be days that tested everything in me.”

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However, the former Steelers star also made clear that he had decided how he would approach the battle.

“I chose to live, not survive. My goal was to destroy non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and it picked the wrong guy,” he added. “Here’s what I know: You don’t always get to choose the battle in front of you. But you do get to choose how you show up for it. You can acknowledge how hard the road is without allowing it to define where you’re going. Don’t underestimate what you’re capable of when your purpose is bigger than your circumstances. Find A Way. 🙌”

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Hoge’s cancer diagnosis came on February 14, 2003. According to his account of the experience, what initially seemed like a sharp pain in his back led to medical scans and an appointment at Pittsburgh’s Hillman Cancer Center.

Doctors found the large tumor and warned him that it appeared to be cancer. Further testing confirmed non-Hodgkin lymphoma, prompting an aggressive chemotherapy plan.

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The diagnosis brought a different kind of fear for Hoge. He had already endured serious injuries during his football career, including concussions that forced him to retire after the 1994 season with the Chicago Bears.

But the possibility of leaving his young children without their father was something he struggled to process. His son Beau was seven, while his daughter Kori was nine.

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Hoge later recalled that telling his children about the diagnosis was among the hardest moments of his life. As he tried to explain what was happening, Kori offered him the words that would become central to his recovery.

“Daddy,” she told him. “You’re just gonna have to find a way.”

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The phrase had been Hoge’s personal mantra since childhood, but hearing it from his daughter changed his outlook. Rather than allowing the fear of dying to consume him, he focused on continuing his everyday life and preparing for the future. He even covered the 2003 NFL Draft for ESPN without hiding his bald head during chemotherapy.

Hoge was declared cancer-free on July 2, 2003, after treatment. His story has since become closely associated with the message he continues to share with others facing difficult circumstances.

In a 2024 interview published by the American Journal of Managed Care, he reflected on how his daughter’s words helped him approach treatment and how surviving cancer changed his perspective on life.

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Now, his latest message revisits the physical brutality of that experience while reinforcing the mindset that helped him through it. For Hoge, the fight was never simply about getting through treatment. It was about choosing to keep living, and finding a way forward.