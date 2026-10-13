“There Is No Excuse”: Tom Brady & Bill Belichick Under Fire After Snubbing Patriots’ Super Bowl Reunion

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick know a thing or two about making history in New England. But when the Patriots reunited to celebrate their first Super Bowl championship, two of the biggest names from that unforgettable run were missing. What made their absence even harder to ignore was a recent reunion Belichick did make time for.

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Brady and Belichick are facing criticism after neither participated in the New England Patriots’ celebration of their 2001 Super Bowl-winning team on Sunday, October 11. The discussion took off after Boston sports radio hosts Michael Felger, Tony Massarotti and Jim Murray questioned their absence on 98.5 The Sports Hub, arguing that even a short video message would have been a reasonable gesture.

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“All it takes is two seconds. Just turn that phone around, film a video, send it off to someone at the Patriots… Once I heard that, it’s like there is no excuse for either of these guys not to at least, just again, turn the phone around, send a video, just say hey,” Murray said on the show.

The comments came as the Patriots marked the 25th anniversary of their first Super Bowl championship, honoring the team that launched one of the most successful dynasties in NFL history. Former players returned to Gillette Stadium for the pregame celebration before New England faced the Las Vegas Raiders. The occasion also recognized kicker Adam Vinatieri, whose clutch performances helped define that championship run.

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Brady, the quarterback who led the Patriots to their first title during the 2001 season, was not among those attending. His name was also absent from the list of expected attendees released before the event. Belichick, the head coach of that championship team, was absent as well. Neither of them provided a video message during the celebration.

For Felger, the lack of even a brief greeting was particularly difficult to understand. A quick video message would have taken little effort, in the hosts’ view, which made the silence all the more surprising.

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The contrast only made things more awkward: Belichick had made time for the Giants but not the Patriots. Just a week earlier, on October 3, he had attended a dinner in New Jersey celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1986 New York Giants’ first Super Bowl championship. He arrived after North Carolina, where he is now head coach, lost to Notre Dame. Belichick had served as the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 1985 to 1990, including during their 1986 championship season.

The timing gave the radio discussion an extra edge. Belichick had made the trip to reconnect with members of a former team, yet he did not participate in the Patriots’ anniversary celebration the following weekend.

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Brady has publicly spoken warmly about his former coach. During an appearance on his podcast in 2023, the seven-time Super Bowl champion rejected the idea that their partnership should be reduced to an argument over which man deserved more credit.

“From my standpoint, I think it’s always such a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about.”

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Belichick offered similar praise for Brady during the quarterback’s retirement podcast, describing the relationship as one built around football and mutual respect.

“We had a really good relationship, especially in the film room and talking football and all that. That I’ll always treasure, and I learned so much from.”

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The Patriots, meanwhile, went ahead with their October 11 celebration, marking 25 years since their Super Bowl XXXVI victory before facing the Las Vegas Raiders. The occasion brought attention back to the team that started New England’s championship dynasty.

During the celebration, former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi took the field carrying two American flags, repeating a gesture he made in 2001 after the NFL returned following the September 11 attacks. Andruzzi and his brothers, who worked as firefighters in New York and responded to the World Trade Center, were also honored.

At halftime, Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented Adam Vinatieri with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. The ring is one of three honors given to Hall of Fame members, alongside the Gold Jacket and Bronze Bust.

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Vinatieri was instrumental in the Patriots’ first Super Bowl-winning season. He drilled a 45-yard field goal through the snow to force overtime against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round before kicking the game-winner.

Two weeks later, he sealed New England’s Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the Rams with a 48-yard field goal as time expired. The current Patriots team added to the celebratory mood with a commanding 45-17 win over the Raiders.

Still, two notable absences were felt by the crowd that day. For years, Brady and Belichick helped make the Patriots the team everyone else had to beat. Now, all it would have taken to quiet some of the criticism was a few seconds on the phone. Instead, their absence has become part of the story, leaving fans wondering how two men so central to that first title couldn’t spare a moment to say hello.