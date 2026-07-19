“They’re Gonna Give It to Argentina”: NFL Legend Claims FIFA Will Tilt the World Cup Final in Lionel Messi’s Favor

The biggest game in soccer hasn’t even kicked off, yet controversy is already dominating the conversation. Lionel Messi’s Argentina will face European giants Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final later today. But hours ahead of the match, former Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Johnson shared his prediction, teasing the victory in the South American nation’s favor.

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“[Who’s winning the World Cup tomorrow?] I honestly don’t care,” said Johnson in a conversation with sports content creator Prince Hudda on Instagram. “You know why? Because f**king Portugal is out. USA embarrassed me again. Egypt should have beaten Argentina. England, I’m not sure what [Thomas] Tuchel was doing. Why would you go f**king 5-4-1, to the end of the game, and give Messi all the f**king spaces… They’re gonna give it to Argentina again. [What’s the final score?] Probably 2-1.”

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Chad Johnson is unbothered with whoever wins the 2026 FIFA World Cup final since his favorite team, Portugal, exited the tournament after a Round of 16 defeat (0-1) against Spain. Likewise, Johnson’s home nation, the USA, also faced a similar loss. Despite leading Group D and comfortably passing through the Round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, they ultimately fell short against Belgium (1-4) in the pre-quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Argentina breezed through the finals by beating Cabo Verde (3-2) in the Round of 32, then Egypt (3-2) in the Round of 16, Switzerland (3-1) in the quarterfinals, and finally England (2-1) in the semi-finals.

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During the match against Egypt in particular, Argentina made a comeback in the second half after trailing 0-2. During the match, many soccer fans felt that the referee was taking Argentina’s side.

Even though Chad Johnson seemed to favor Argentina to win, it was a subtle hint suggesting that FIFA might be biased. That said, their opponents, Spain, also faced some tough matchups leading to the finals.

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After topping Group H, Spain entered the knockout stage, beating Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32. Then they faced Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, where Mikel Merino’s stoppage-time goal edged out a victory. In the quarter-finals, Spain faced Belgium and beat them 2-1 with another late goal from Merino.

Then, the reigning Euro champions breezed past France in the semi-finals to set up a highly anticipated clash against the defending World Champions. In the last edition of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Argentina defeated France to win the trophy. And now they are on the verge of doing it once again.