“They Play Politics”: Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Reveals Why Hall of Fame Won’t Let Him In

An eleven-season NFL run, six Pro Bowl selections, and consistent elite production—the Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson checks all boxes to ensure the Hall of Fame’s gold jacket, yet the NFL keeps overlooking him every season, even fifteen years after his last game in the league. He recently revealed why he is still not in the HOF.

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“Craziest one for me is putting on the Hall of Fame jacket after I scored. That didn’t sit well with anybody,’ said Johnson in a recent episode of The Late Run Show podcast. “You know they play politics, and I felt it at that time. As far as I am concerned, I am Hall of Fame worthy, so I made me a fake jacket and put it on. They hate me for that day. They would probably never let me in Hall of Fame because of that, of me making a mockery of it, but I don’t care, that’s why I put the jacket on myself.”

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The infamous incident happened during the Bengals’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in 2007. The game took place in Cincinnati on September 10, 2007. While Johnson’s side came out on top with 27-20, the wide receiver scored a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter, which remained his only TD in the game.

After claiming six points for his team in the end zone, the 29-year-old went near the sidelines and wore a gold-colored jacket that resembled actual HOF jackets of the NFL. At the back of the jacket, it was written “Future H O F. 20??”, suggesting he would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the near future.

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Given his impressive production throughout his NFL career, he certainly has the resume that belongs in the Hall of Fame. The legendary WR’s six Pro Bowl honors are fueled by 11,059 career receiving yards and 766 receptions from 166 games, with a lion’s share of them coming from his ten-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals.

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Meanwhile, the 48-year-old was nominated for the Hall of Fame class of 2026 but didn’t make the final cut. Although Johnson referred to the incident as the only one that could prevent him from getting that prestigious status, the reality could be different.

In Johnson’s prime, the level of competition among the receivers was off the charts, with contemporaries like Terrell Owens (2018) and Larry Fitzgerald (2026) earning the honor first. Moreover, his underwhelming record in the playoffs could be another factor.

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Playing for the Bengals, he reached the postseason only twice (2005 and 2009), playing just two games. He had combined for only 87 receiving yards and failed to score a touchdown. Representing the New England Patriots in 2011, he featured in two additional playoff games, where he again failed to open his touchdown account and recorded only 21 receiving yards.

That said, he still remains one of the most entertaining wide receivers in NFL history with his brilliance on the gridiron. Besides his Hall of Fame jacket celebrations, he had a series of outrageous touchdown celebrations throughout his career.

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Chad Johnson turned touchdowns into unforgettable moments

The 2005 season was Chad Johnson’s second career-best campaign with 1,432 receiving yards. In Week 11 of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Indianapolis Colts. Although the latter emerged victorious, the WR’s wild celebration stole the show.

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After scoring a 68-yard touchdown, he exited the end zone and found a Bengals cheerleader, who was standing on the sideline. After bending down on one knee, he made a mock proposal, and the cheerleader played along to say yes.

In Week 5 of the same season, the six-time Pro-Bowler had another out-of-the-box celebration. After scoring a 14-yard TD, he got down on his two knees, but not for a proposal. He performed chest compressions on the football, trying to resuscitate it. Despite his brilliance on the field and the memorable celebration, the Bengals lost the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars by 23-20.

The jacket celebration wasn’t the only writing-related celebration that led him into hot water. On December 14, 2003, the Bengals faced off against the San Francisco 49ers, where the WR scored a 10-yard touchdown, but his celebration was surprising. At the end zone, he brought a pre-made sign.

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” Dear NFL, PLEASE don’t fine me AGAIN,” the sign said.

While his team won the game by 41-38, he personally paid for the stunt. The league responded to it with a fine of $10,000.