Things Aren’t the Same With Eli Manning & Giants Legends as Russell Wilson’s Team Makes Drastic Move

NFL rivalries are common. But that’s usually between different teams, players, and coaches. But when it comes to Eli Manning, he doesn’t exactly shy away from picking a fight. Even if it’s someone from his own old team. Look at Michael Strahan, for example. The two are competing against each other for a minority share of the Giants. But there’s yet another rather personal rivalry that’s budding far away from the football fields. And Eli Manning is bringing his QB1 energy to face that in stride.

Eli Manning is a man of many sports. Football wasn’t his only love. Even as a kid, he used to play basketball with his brothers, and he’s a big-time supporter of the New York Knicks. There’s also another sport that Manning is deeply connected to: golf. And it is on a golf course that this new beef has sprouted with another former Giants player. The rivalries are going out of the football field and into greener pastures, quite literally.

The NY Giants’ official IG page just dropped a hilarious reel. The caption was “Admin starting beef with our alumni 😂,” and it was exactly as advertised. The admin first spoke to Eli Manning. “Sean O’Hara, we asked him who the worst alumni golfer was from the New York Giants and unfortunately you were the first name out of his mouth.” Manning laughed, and before responding, he also took a dig at another veteran. Former Giants guard Richie Seubert. Manning said, “I’m the worst alumni golfer? Worse than Richie Seubert? And no one can be worse than Richie, it’s not possible.” But before we saw Manning’s response on O’Hara, the former center himself could be seen hearing something similar. “Eli, from the man himself, said he is a much better golfer than you are.” O’Hara’s reaction? Priceless as he looks towards the ground, dissatisfaction clearly etched on his face.

As Eli Manning put it, “Sean has got much better at this golf game. He was the slowest golfer in the history, not just alumni Giants, I’m talking about ever.” Classic Manning, dropping truth bombs with a smile on his face. But Sean O’Hara wasn’t that far off either. He shared his own take and threw a challenge at Manning. “Eli does play a lot more golf than I do, so he should be better because of the reps. I can rattle him. Eli, on the football field, unflappable. On the golf course, I own his mind.” With this, the beef has officially begun. And we can’t wait to see who comes out on top when O’Hara and Manning face off in a golf battle.

While the veterans are having fun starting light-hearted golf-feuds, the present-day Giants locker room looks a bit more serious. With many new faces on the roster, the freshers have turned to the veterans for inspiration and guidance. After all, who better to follow than the guys who helped bring some of the Giants’ glory back in their days?

Russell Wilson’s new team turns to old faces

The New York Giants have a rich history. The glorious kind that comes with four shiny Lombardi trophies lining the lobby of the Giants’ building. And for players new to the system and the legacy, a blast from the past might just be what the doctor ordered to get them geared up for the new season. And that’s exactly what Brian Daboll did. As the on-field workouts ended and the team gathered for a huddle, Eli Manning was waiting for them with a big smile.

Eli Manning went on to give a speech to the huddle and shared his journey with the Giants. He offered to help all the players, saying they can call or meet him with questions. New QB Russell Wilson was particularly impressed as he hugged Manning and said, “That was great, brother!” Even Jameis Winston called it a “privilege.” And Manning wasn’t the only one who showed up. Even Michael Strahan joined in with his own speech and said, “You got guys like myself who are too old to do it anymore but come around because we want to see you guys and we want to be a part of what you’re building for the future. We want to be a part of your greatness.” The mission? “So when you guys are great, we can go, ‘Yeah, that’s my boy! That’s my team.’”

With this masterstroke of a move by Brian Daboll, the new team now has a pool of veteran experience at its disposal. As the team learns and takes notes from some of the greatest names the franchise has ever seen, their prospects for this year are looking that much stronger. The only question is, how far can the legends take the new players, and what will be their outcome in the new season?