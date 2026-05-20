“Things do feel a little bit different”: Emmitt Smith Isn’t Holding Back on Dak Prescott & Cowboys’ Playoff Chances

Blogging the Boys’ Brian Martin made 10 bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys this season. First, he saw the team go 11-6 in the regular season, enter the country’s top-15 defensively, and eventually be in contention for the Super Bowl. Considering how long the team has kept fans in a hopeless rut, all of this still seems outlandish for Dallas. Fans have been here before, only to walk away with heartbreak each year.

But to Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith, this year’s Cowboys are capable of breaking free from this slump.

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The former running back told Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa that “things do feel a little bit different” with the Cowboys this year. There are numerous additions to the team this year who have the potential to take Dallas to the postseason this year. Smith is particularly happy with the defense.

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“They’ve went ahead and did some things to bolster up the defense, which I feel very good about,” he said.

The Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, and boy, did they need a new one. Fans need no reminder of how humiliating this side of the ball was last season, forcing Jerry Jones to make this tough decision. But he also assured fans that Dallas was going to attack this problem, and that they’d “bust the budget” for repairing the defense. The solutions that Dallas now has at defense are valid grounds for fans to have some hope.

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The franchise has added edge rusher Rashan Gary, linebacker Dee Winters, and safety Jalen Thompson. All of them will provide relief at the most alarming positions on the defense. And these are veteran talents who have the opportunity to carve out a bigger name for themselves in Dallas. And, the cherry on top is rookie safety Caleb Downs, who can grow to be the next generational talent in the NFL. This is not a defense that has enough manpower to at least get over the depressing stat line of last season.

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Then there’s the George Pickens situation, which is settled for now. That ensures the productive trio of him, quarterback Dak Prescott, and WR CeeDee Lamb is intact. These names were a big headache for defenses last season, putting the passing attack at the top of the league with 4,735 yards. The Cowboys have addressed nearly all urgent roster problems, allowing for better focus on the season.

“You’re taking all the distractions off the table and giving the kids and the guys an opportunity to stay focused and locked in on the things that are very, very important,” Smith added.

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The legendary RB words carry some weight, since he played a big role in bringing the only Super Bowl Dallas has won so far. He’s familiar with a system that can win, and gets the same sense from this 2026 squad. And with how the opponents have lined up for the Cowboys, it looks like something good is in store.

Will the Dallas Cowboys be able to overcome the playoff jinx?

It is ironic how America’s Team has won America’s most-loved league only once in its history. It has been 30 years since the Cowboys lifted the Lombardi trophy, and they are trying their best to make their way back to the coveted game this season. Kalshi shows that the team has a 4% chance of winning the Super Bowl. But since the schedule was released, things are looking up for Dallas.

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According to CBS Sports, Dallas should be looking at a 10-7 season. It won’t be easy, considering they have the fifth-hardest schedule this year. But the Cowboys should be able to deliver with the roster they have. The Cowboys are also expected to win the NFC East Title this year, which should put them in contention for the NFC East Championship. According to Smith, that is what the Cowboys should zero in on now.

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“One goal in mind is to win the NFC East with an opportunity to get into the playoffs and earn the right to go to the NFC Championship game,” said Emmitt Smith.

Dallas has also not been to the NFC Championship since the Super Bowl season. For years now, fans have watched their team fight strong and then dim out before they could go any further in the playoffs. But this season, the fanbase seems to be buzzing with energy. Perhaps the Cowboys will be the shocker of the season.