The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to keep Aaron Rodgers upright in recent weeks, but the veteran quarterback’s latest allegations have raised questions about whether their problems extend beyond the offensive line.

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Rodgers accused Head Coach Mike McCarthy of falling asleep during meetings, including sessions meant to address protection issues. For former Steelers linebacker James “Deebo” Harrison, the allegations are particularly concerning.

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Harrison addressed the situation during an emergency episode of The Deebo Show, expressing concern about McCarthy’s health and questioning whether the coach could adequately run the team. He also connected Rodgers’ allegations to Pittsburgh’s recent difficulties protecting the quarterback and establishing the run, suggesting the situation was far more serious than something to laugh about.

“Like, it’s 100% an issue…The coach is the person that like just takes all the time, has all the preparation ready. He doesn’t have to go and actually practice. He doesn’t have to go and do anything other than prepare for the game, sit there and give you everything that you need to be able to have the most opportunity to be successful in that game.

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“…Like this is a real concern. Personally, worried about him. Yes.”

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Harrison questioned whether the coach was healthy enough to fulfill the responsibilities that came with the job. Players rely on their head coach to be prepared, provide the necessary guidance, and put them in the best position to succeed. If McCarthy was struggling to do that, Harrison believed it was a serious issue for both the coach and the team.

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Harrison’s comments came after Rodgers made the accusations during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. The quarterback alleged that McCarthy arrived late to a quarterback meeting, fell asleep, and snored before leaving the room. He also claimed the coach missed an offensive meeting and a walkthrough later that week.

The allegations drew further attention because Pittsburgh’s offense had struggled in consecutive losses. The Steelers fell 38-18 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 before losing 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Against Philadelphia, Rodgers was sacked five times, while Pittsburgh managed only 73 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

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Reports indicated that Rodgers had requested a change to Pittsburgh’s play-calling arrangement, with quarterbacks coach Tom Arth potentially relaying plays to the quarterback. Harrison believed that request may have become a turning point.

“And again for me I think that Rodgers requesting someone else for the play-calling duties was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

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That remains Harrison’s assessment of the dispute, rather than a confirmed explanation for McCarthy’s decision to bench Rodgers. The quarterback had been informed that Mason Rudolph would start against the Denver Broncos on Friday, with Rodgers set to be inactive. Rodgers subsequently said he had learned about the decision from tight end Pat Freiermuth rather than directly from McCarthy.

The coach addressed the controversy during his media availability on Wednesday, confirming that the decision to bench Rodgers was his, but declined to discuss private conversations between them. He also acknowledged the halftime incident in which he referred to the Packers as the Steelers, describing it as an embarrassing moment.

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The fallout between the QB and the HC ultimately ended Rodgers’ time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers released the veteran quarterback on Wednesday, while NFL Network reported that the organization continued to support McCarthy. Rudolph is now set to lead the offense against Denver, leaving the head coach under scrutiny as Pittsburgh attempts to recover from consecutive defeats.

For Harrison, however, the allegations raised a concern that extended beyond the public disagreement between the quarterback and his coach. His comments focused on the responsibility that comes with leading an NFL team and the importance of being prepared to give players the best chance to succeed.