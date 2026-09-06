“This Isn’t the LSU I Grew Up On”: Alum Who Claimed Responsibility for Brian Kelly’s Firing Slams Lane Kiffin Over ‘Toxicity and Drama’

LSU has been engulfed in controversies, where coach Lane Kiffin and his staff drew criticism for pursuing players who had been released from NFL training camps. That strategy stretched out to Louisiana courts, clearing the way for LSU to pursue that route. But at the last moment, Kiffin and the program decided not to include the names of Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris on the roster.

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The entire fiasco has generated massive buzz across the league, with former LSU Tiger Breiden Fehoko among those weighing in. Citing Paul Finebaum’s comment on ESPN College Football, Breiden Fehoko bashed Kiffin and blamed him for tampering with the LSU’s culture that Fehoko grew up in.

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“Thank you, Paul. Zero adults. This was never about them kids. This is a man who craves attention, loves toxicity, & drama wherever he goes. For once in your very life, take responsibility,” Breiden Fehoko wrote on X. “Everyone in the world for the LAST MONTH knew the ramifications of what would happen if you rostered NFL players. Created this whole “villain” identity and then backed out at the last hour. This isn’t the LSU I grew up on. I don’t care if these fans hate me, but I refuse to be gaslighted about the repetitive behaviors that has followed this man everywhere he’s been.”

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This set of criticism comes after Fehoko claimed that he had a hand in the firing of former coach Brian Kelly. According to Fehoko, he kick-started the whole discourse surrounding Kelly two months before the split.

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“I am the sole reason Brian Kelly is not coaching at LSU. Please put some respect on my name,” Fehoko wrote on X on August 30.

Widely recognized as the “Voice of the SEC,” Paul Finebaum laid the latest round of criticism against Kiffin for exploiting the legal loophole that allowed LSU to welcome former NFL rookies back into college football. Finebaum took the criticism to the next level by calling Kiffin a “child”.

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“We can all wrap our arms around Lane Kiffin and say he’s lovable and he’s a great coach,” Paul Finebaum said. “But in the end, he’s a child. He’s a 51-year-old man behaving like a 16-year-old. And the worst part, there are no adults in the room. I thought all college campuses have an athletic director. The one at LSU has been nowhere to be found.”

Finebaum didn’t stop at questioning Kiffin’s maturity. He suggested the episode could carry consequences for LSU at the conference level.

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“If the presidents of the SEC took a vote today, they very well might vote to kick LSU out of the league,” Finebaum said. “And I can tell you, fans out there would not be the least bit upset by it.”

According to ESPN, despite the court favoring former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, Kiffin and Co. have decided to keep them off the roster for the Week 1 game.

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“LSU has made a measured decision to keep these two young men off the roster for now while preserving a path for them to be added later,” Louisiana plaintiff attorney Ryan Downton said. “Everyone should use that space to lower the temperature and look at the facts….”

For now, LSU’s decision to hold Wright and Harris off the roster buys some time for the program, but it does little to settle the deeper questions this saga has raised.