$300M Rich Tom Brady’s 4-Word Message on Multi-Billion Investment 5000 Miles Away

Celebrities seem to have a knack for stepping into the world of business and buying teams, or at least a part of them. The general affinity for such celebrities looking to invest is in soccer teams. The reason is quite simple, soccer clubs, or as known around the world, football clubs, are much more visible, facilitating better returns. One of the first celebrities to buy a team was former soccer player David Beckham. He had bought Inter Miami CF, which plays in Major League Soccer (MLS). Another former athlete who invested in a football club is our very own Tom Brady, who in 2023 purchased a minority stake in Birmingham City FC in the UK.

Tom Brady has never done anything haphazardly, be it playing in the NFL or being an analyst on FOX. So, it would make no sense to think that he isn’t 100% committed to the team despite only owning 3.3% of it. Even Birmingham FC co-owner Tom Wagner had something positive to say about Brady’s commitment. “Tom is engaged with the club 365 days a year. Not a day goes by where he and I don’t FaceTime or talk or message about Birmingham,” he had said. This says something about Tom Brady’s work ethic and also explains his excitement over the recent development in the UK.

In a story uploaded on Instagram, Tom Brady shared a post about a recent investment for the team’s initiative, even while he’s on vacation 5000 miles away. Captioning the story, Brady wrote, “@bcfc on the rise!“, signalling the financial as well as the communal importance of this move. As per Birmingham City FC, West Midlands’ Mayor, Richard Parker, confirmed that the Chancellor will make a huge investment. The Chancellor will invest £2.4 billion in the region’s transport infrastructure. This will help in the extension of the West Midlands’ metro to the sports quarter site. The club also said that the extension of the metro will also help “unlock the future of development“. It is also mentioned in their press release that the construction of the sports quarter will create an estimated 10,000 jobs, with 10% of jobs being entry-level or apprenticeships.

According to Tom Wagner, this is a huge step for the Birmingham City FC sports quarter.“The Chancellor’s undertaking to upgrade transport links in East Birmingham is a huge step forward for the Sports Quarter. It gives us the springboard we need to advance this transformative project at pace, bringing huge benefits to the people of East Birmingham and the wider region in the shape of jobs and opportunities, as well as economic growth that will be felt across the whole of the UK,” he said, thanking the Chancellor and the Mayor for their support.

Working on multiple business ventures and balancing them together is a tough job, with no rest. Something not everyone wants during their retirement, but not Tom Brady. But even he knows the importance of a good break once in a while. So, as Brady’s Birmingham City will now be at the centre of a massive project, he will now be taking some time off to relax and spend some time with his family.

Bradys go on a European adventure

“Retirement’s been a chance to slow down and enjoy life a little more — and that includes treating myself once in a while,” Tom Brady had said earlier. While he never really had the chance to sit down and relax, he’s following his own words now and is making some decisions, it seems.

The decision? A European getaway for him and his kids. To be honest, the laid-back lifestyle does suit him as well. Sharing a photo of himself chomping down a pizza with the caption, “American by birth, Dutch͏ by appetite.” Brady also shared photos of the family enjoying their vacation, including one with Liverpool Centre-Back and Dutch national Virgil Van Dijk. “A qui͏ck stop in ͏🇩🇪 then kickin͏g of͏f summer brea͏k in 🇳🇱.͏ Making memories tha͏t will last forever while exper͏iencing ͏these differ͏ent cultures and learning wh͏ile we’re a͏t it! Keep an ey͏e o͏ut ͏f͏or͏ m͏y graffiti across Europe the rest toge͏ther͏ way 😉,” Brady captioned the post.

The vacation spirit looks nice on Tom Brady, and also really shows us how he is away from the field and his business ventures. From having mostly seen a serious Tom Brady with a no-nonsense attitude, it’s fun to watch him relax and just unwind with his family. Hopefully, we get to see more of this version of Tom Brady, maybe even on the screens. Who knows, with Brady’s growing fan following, he might just get a television show of his own.