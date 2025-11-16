Tom Brady Airs Terry Bradshaw’s Secret as Legendary Broadcaster Misses FOX NFL Sunday

NFL fans were left stunned when legendary broadcaster Terry Bradshaw missed his seat on Fox NFL Sunday. However, it was later revealed that the Pro Football Hall of Famer was dealing with a health condition, prompting the network to send him home. Subsequently, the unexpected absence allowed his colleague Tom Brady to reveal a long-held secret of the Hall of Famer.

During a rapid-fire segment involving Brady and former quarterback rival Drew Brees, the New England Patriots great shared how Terry Bradshaw is often ‘late’ to the Fox sets during shoot days. Brees and Brady were pitted against each other and asked trivia questions about the history of the NFL Sunday broadcast on Fox.

After questions about when the special broadcast first started and the jersey number of the official mascot, Cleatus, host Curt Menefee asked the QB duo who out of Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, and Howie Long is the last one to show up on set. Brees picked Strahan, but Brady named Terry Bradshaw, revealing Terry’s secret.

Coming back to Terry Bradshaw’s absence, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend had to miss the Week 11 NFL Sunday broadcast as he had fallen ill.

“Just in case you notice, won’t be on Fox today,” the 77-year-old broadcast legend revealed on Instagram. “Just have a cold. All good,”

Brady’s lighthearted jab about Bradshaw being the last to show up on set also came at an interesting moment. Just days earlier, Bradshaw had stirred the debate by pushing back against the idea of Brady as the NFL’s unquestioned GOAT.

Terry Bradshaw is not sold on Tom Brady being the NFL GOAT

After winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and a seventh and final Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, Tom Brady is considered by fans and media to be the undisputed NFL GOAT. But Brady’s broadcasting colleague, Terry Bradshaw, doesn’t totally agree with this claim.

During an appearance on former Falcons linebacker Tim Green’s podcast, ‘Nothing Left Unsaid’, this week, Bradshaw brought up a historic shot-caller into the GOAT debate.

“People always say, ‘Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play.’ OK. Is he really?” Bradshaw said during his appearance on the podcast. “Otto Graham might be the greatest quarterback to ever play. How many titles did Otto win? Ten? Look it up.”

Bradshaw was right, at least in terms of titles. Graham, while playing for the Cleveland Browns in the 1940s and ’50s, established himself as one of the most dominant quarterbacks in football history. Furthermore, Brady and Graham won the same number of championships.

Brady’s playful jab came just as Bradshaw reignited the GOAT conversation. And for fans, that timing couldn’t have been better.