Tom Brady Announces Big Move as Raiders Owner After Sending Strong Message to Pete Carroll

Tom Brady’s ownership role with the Raiders has come under scrutiny since he joined the front office. Critics questioned how involved he could be juggling his Fox Sports analyst job and part ownership. The NFL initially barred him from team production meetings and facilities to prevent conflicts of interest. But this season, Brady was allowed to attend those meetings.

So, he fired back because he didn’t understand why he was barred in the first place, “I think me asking questions in a production meeting is no different than a media member asking a question in a weekly press conference…So, it’s nice for my crew to have me involved because I think, as a cohesive unit, what we’re trying to do, that’s going to be a real positive.”

Still, some media voices, like Dan Patrick, urged Brady to pick one role – owner or broadcaster – not both. Instead, Brady doubled down, telling Cris Collinsworth that being involved helps his broadcast prep and chemistry with his team. He explained, “I would listen to press conferences all week anyway…The only thing I want to do is gain insight into the game to help the viewers understand the game a little bit better.” His stance: being a pro means doing both jobs well, without sneaky advantages. He just wants to be involved and give his best to the Silver and Black.

And following that mindset, Brady has now made a bold statement beyond words. Hospitality exec Will Makris recently posted two Raiders bomber sweatshirts on Instagram – one white, one black – with Raiders logos. His caption read, “Thanks @tombrady now I get to rep your team properly 🏆🏆.” Brady reposted that story, tagging Makris and hinting at Michael Rubin next, saying, “RaidersNation is growing @willmakris Need @michaelrubin next !!” This is TB12 planting a flag. He’s actively shaping Raider culture and loyalty.

Makris isn’t some random fan. He’s a hospitality powerhouse behind luxury hotspots like Zero Bond and Lola Taverna. His ties with Brady run deep, including shared social and business circles. Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics and a billionaire sports mogul, is another close TB12 ally, well-known for star-studded parties mixing sports, entertainment, and business. Rubin’s connections with Brady go back years, hosting exclusive gatherings with NFL legends and celebrities. Reaching out to Rubin publicly signals Brady is rallying his influential network to boost the Raiders.

The move gains even more weight considering Brady sported the same white Raiders bomber jacket. At a recent preseason game against the 49ers in Las Vegas, TB12 walked in showing off the jacket. The jacket featured iconic Raiders logos and AFC patches. TB12’s swagger wasn’t subtle; he wore it loud and proud at Allegiant Stadium, accompanied by sunglasses and black jeans. His visible commitment was a power move showing he’s fully invested in the franchise.

Brady and business partner Tom Wagner each hold 5% ownership stakes in the Raiders after last year’s deal. While Brady’s dual role has complicated his broadcast duties, limiting his access to many team facilities, his presence at Raiders events and fan-facing appearances marks a new chapter. This is Brady saying he’s not a silent partner but a proactive force shaping the team’s identity and future. That’s why his strong message to the Raiders’ head coach, Pete Carroll, carries the same weight and meaning.

Tom Brady’s clear signal to Pete Carroll

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and Brady share a history dating to Super Bowl XLIX. When Carroll’s Seahawks beat Brady’s Patriots in a tight 28-24 game. Carroll, after 14 seasons coaching Seattle, joined the Raiders this season to bring experience and stability. Brady’s vocal support boosts Carroll’s credibility entering a pivotal season.

On Pro Football Focus, Tom Brady praised Carroll’s veteran coaching skills: “Pete’s really done a tremendous job, like a lot of coaches with veteran experience are able to do. They run a real program. Nothing really surprises them. Pete has had a tremendous record of success when he was at Seattle, obviously when he was at USC. He’s a tremendous coach and leader.” Highlighting Carroll’s résumé, Super Bowl success with the Seahawks and two national titles at USC, Brady framed him as a critical piece against tough AFC West rivals like Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and Jim Harbaugh.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The Raiders having a figurehead at that position gives them a great chance to compete,” Tom Brady said. “So I think it’s going to be an exciting division. I think it’s one of the top-two divisions in football right now.” For Brady, Carroll isn’t just another coach — he’s the leader expected to drag the Raiders back into playoff relevance.

Brady also pointed to the roster’s growth while acknowledging its bumps along the way. “There’s definitely some good players. They’ve proven, through the off-season, there’s a big commitment that those players have made,” he said. That commitment is backed by fresh faces: Geno Smith taking over at quarterback, Chip Kelly revamping the offense, and rookies Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers adding immediate punch.