Tom Brady Announces Jayden Daniels’ Return From Injury at Saudi Arabia Flag Football Tournament

Tom Brady is officially heading back to the gridiron in 2026, but with a unique twist. During the launch of the new Fanatics Studios, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a major update regarding his upcoming flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders is not only participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, but also joining as one of the three team captains. This means he has recovered from the multiple injuries that plagued his 2025 season.

“All right, so we got another quarterback,” Brady announced. “Jayden’s going to be another one. It’s going to be competitive.”

Besides Brady and Daniels, Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, and Myles Garrett are also set to play in Riyadh.