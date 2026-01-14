brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Tom Brady Announces Jayden Daniels’ Return From Injury at Saudi Arabia Flag Football Tournament

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 14, 2026 | 7:09 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Tom Brady Announces Jayden Daniels’ Return From Injury at Saudi Arabia Flag Football Tournament

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 14, 2026 | 7:09 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Tom Brady is officially heading back to the gridiron in 2026, but with a unique twist. During the launch of the new Fanatics Studios, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a major update regarding his upcoming flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders is not only participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, but also joining as one of the three team captains. This means he has recovered from the multiple injuries that plagued his 2025 season. 

“All right, so we got another quarterback,” Brady announced. “Jayden’s going to be another one. It’s going to be competitive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Brady and Daniels, Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, and Myles Garrett are also set to play in Riyadh. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved