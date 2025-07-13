Tom Brady Announces Plans With Family Before Patriots’ Statue Unveiling

Family has always been the quiet backbone of Tom Brady’s legendary career. Long before seven Super Bowl rings, his parents sacrificed relentlessly, shuttling him to practices, cheering from freezing bleachers. His three older sisters, all standout athletes themselves, set the competitive tone. “They were better than I growing up,” Brady once admitted, laughing. His sister Nancy once joked to The Athletic, “We all knew Tommy was special, but Mom still thinks I was the best athlete in the family.” That tight-knit dynamic never faded.

Even now, retired and immortalized, Brady’s still the little brother cheering loudest for his family’s victories. While the football world buzzes about upcoming tributes, Brady’s keeping his eyes on what matters most – the people who were there before the spotlight found him. On Saturday, Brady shared a snapshot from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) featuring his niece Maya Brady, with the caption: “Can’t wait to watch @mayabrady_ rake.”

Maya’s no nepo baby. The UCLA shortstop owns a .386 career average and 71 homers. Her mom, Maureen – Tom’s sister and a Fresno State softball legend – gets it. “I’m so happy Maya gets to have the same experience,” she once told ESPN. “It’s something you never forget.” The Brady athletic DNA runs deep. Maya crushed 25 homers in high school as the nation’s No. 2 recruit. Now, with her UCLA career winding down, she eyes the 2028 Olympics. “It’s an honor to carry on the Brady name,” she said.

The Bradys have always been a baseball family at heart. The Expos drafted Brady before choosing football. Maureen dominated college softball. Now Maya, who hit .558 her senior year of high school as the nation’s No. 2 recruit, is writing her own chapter. While Brady’s focus remains firmly on family these days, the football world is preparing its tribute. One that will cement his legacy in bronze outside the stadium where he made magic for two decades.

Tom Brady’s bronze immortality in Foxborough

Tom Brady’s Instagram feed tells the story of a man fully invested in his niece’s rising softball career. But while he watches Maya Brady chase her dreams, the New England Patriots have been preparing a permanent thank-you for the dreams he delivered to Foxborough.

The revelation came casually on Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski’s “Games With Names” podcast. When Edelman joked about Gronkowski sculpting the statue, owner Robert Kraft’s response cut through the laughter: “It’s a wonderful suggestion except we made the statue last year.” Well, the cat was out of the bag.

An 11-foot-10-inch bronze tribute had been waiting patiently in storage, its unveiling delayed only by Brady’s new broadcasting schedule. This was no rushed project. Kraft had personally overseen every detail of the seven-figure commission. “We had the privilege of spending seven figures.” The statue would stand alone outside Gillette Stadium. “He’s not a bad-looking guy, too,” Kraft quipped, but the sentiment ran deeper. For an owner who’d watched Brady turn a struggling franchise into a dynasty, no price could capture that gratitude.

They carefully chose August 8 as the date of unveiling, right before the preseason opener against Washington. A homecoming timed for the fans who’d lived those 20 magical years. Gronkowski might have missed his chance to sculpt, “We went right to a professional artist”, but the statue’s solitary presence sends its message.

As Brady texts Maya batting tips and Maureen Brady reminisces about her own playing days, Foxborough, indeed, prepares to etch his legacy in bronze. Two generations of athletes, one family name, and a statue that will forever remind New England what sustained greatness looks like.