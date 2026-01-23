Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Closing Personal Venture & Partnering With Olivia Dunne for $1B Project

Essentials Inside The Story Brady has recruited the LSU gymnast and social media star Dunne to endorse his new brand

Brady praised Dunne for her "grace" and for being an aspirational figure for young women

The new brand will focus on the core pillars of Brady’s personal philosophy: muscle pliability, hydration, and clean nutrition

While NFL legend Tom Brady pulled the plug on one of his personal ventures two years ago, he’s not done talking about it. As his wellness brand Nobull draws a $1 billion valuation, the former quarterback spoke about closing TB12, which he founded in 2013. He also made it clear why collaborating with influencer Olivia “Livvy” Dunne aligns with his long-term vision for health and lifestyle.

“I want to support people’s vision, I want to support their health and wellness,” he said in an interview with Boardroom. “I want to support their journey through the challenging parts of their life. And I think that’s really what this brand represents. It’s been such a great journey looking back two years from where we were to where we’re at now. And I know two years from now, it’s going to be even at a far greater place.”

Nobull’s co-owners, Tom Brady and Mike Repole, recently revealed that their apparel and footwear brand has hit a $1 billion valuation in its latest fundraising round. Interestingly, the announcement came to light less than two years after the player’s TB12 brand merged with it. Brady co-founded the health and wellness brand in 2013 with his long-time trainer, Alex Guerrero.

The brand’s ethos centered on the former Patriots signal-caller’s personal wellness philosophy: “TB12 Method.” It focuses on muscle pliability, hydration, clean nutrition, and functional training to support long-term performance. And now, those ideas are paving the way for Nobull’s development in the wellness industry. The company has launched its new nutrition division and will focus on products such as proteins and electrolytes.

Brady and Repole have also roped in influencer and LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne to endorse the new line. Joining her is New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer. Speaking of Dunne, Brady had nothing but praise for the rising star.

“She just handles things the right way,” he said. “…For young women to look up to someone who puts her heart and soul into everything, and deals with triumph and adversity equally as well. They’re always looking for people who are aspirational in the way they approach their lives. Their sport, and the way they approach their newfound fame. She goes out there and gets it done with grace.”

Meanwhile, Brady’s announcement comes days after he gave a shout-out to TB12.

Tom Brady credits TB12’s contribution to Nobull’s development

Just a week ago, Brady shared a carousel post on Instagram to roll out Nobull’s new nutrition line. It included shots of Brady advertising two variants of their new plant-based protein and electrolytes. He was also holding a shaker bottle featuring the brand’s name. In the caption, the seven-time Super Bowl champion acknowledged TB12, calling it a stepping stone for his new venture.

Brady admitted that Nobull’s foundation is based on the work he and Alex Guerrero put in years ago to build their brainchild. Additionally, he also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported his wellness vision, praising their “loyalty, trust, and commitment.”

“TB12 helped shape my perspective on performance and wellness at a pivotal time in my life,” part of the post’s caption read. “And with NOBULL nutrition, we’ll take the next step and continue to innovate the best products in the industry…I can’t wait for you to try it.”

As for the big launch, it includes four protein powders available in both whey and plant-based options. Meanwhile, the launch also introduced electrolyte mixes in multiple flavors, including lemonade, fruit punch, and blueberry pomegranate.

With TB12 now phased out, Brady is doubling down on building a bigger wellness empire.