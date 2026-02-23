Tom Brady Breathes a Sigh of Relief After FOX Sports Colleague Announces Health News

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Legend Brady Expected To Retire File photo dated February 5, 2017 of Tom Brady, Super Bowl LI at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, USA. Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history, is expected to retire. It was widely reported on Saturday evening that he had decided to retire, but his company TB12 Sports then deleted a tweet confirming the news. And later, speaking to the NFL Network, Brady s father Tom Brady Sr said his son had not yet made a final decision . Brady, a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, won six titles with the New England Patriots before his final triumph with the Buccaneers last year. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM Houston TX United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxSPAxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xHahnxLionel/ABACAx 796589_008 HahnxLionel/ABACAx 796589_008

FOX’s Jay Glazer suffered from lower back pain for years. But recently, he came up with a massive health update regarding lower back treatments. Following the update, his colleague and NFL legend Tom Brady commented on the post, showcasing his love for the sports reporter.

“You are amazing, my brother…” commented Tom Brady on Jay Glazer’s post. “Love you❤️❤️❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Glazer (@jayglazer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For years, Jay Glazer’s body told a story few could believe. A past post showing a brutal lower-back MRI alongside a painful rehab clip left fans stunned, many openly wondering how he was even able to walk.

That image resurfaced this week for a very different reason. In a video update, Glazer shared the long-awaited good news, announcing he will not need any further treatments on his lower back, closing the chapter on a grueling physical battle that once threatened his mobility.

Glazer has been working for FOX since 2024, while 2025 marked his second year. For the past two years, they have been colleagues. Unsurprisingly, the seven-time Super Bowl winner was relieved to see his colleague get better.

Glazer also replied to Brady, saying, “love you my brother!!! Can’t believe it!!!”

Glazer has trained with various NFL athletes and MMA fighters. In the process, he sustained unimaginable back pain, resulting in “12 ruptures in the L’s, 5 herniations in the cervical spine.” On top of that, he did not have an L4/L5 disc.. He had tried several traditional methods to get out of the pain, but nothing worked.

Ultimately, he found solace in stem cell therapy. He underwent stem cell therapy at an organization called Auragens. From the first session, he started showing improvement in his posture and movement. Glazer attended the sessions with his wife, Rosie Tenison. After the end of the last session on February 22, 2026, he posted a video declaring that he had finally recovered from a pain that bothered him for two decades.

Besides showering Jay Glazer with love, Brady also experienced one of the most historic weekends in the U.S.A.’s history.

Tom Brady experienced a great Olympic weekend in Milan

With the NFL hitting the offseason, Tom Brady has traveled to Milan to experience the 2026 Winter Olympics. There, he witnessed two historic incidents that will forever be etched in every United States citizen’s heart.

For the first time since the Miracle on Ice squad in 1980, the U.S.A. men’s ice hockey team won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. They defeated Canada 2-1, with Jack Hughes scoring the final point from Zack Werenski’s assist. Following the win, he immediately congratulated the ice hockey team on social media.

“LEGENDS @usahockey,” posted Tom Brady on X, featuring an image of Jack and Quinn Hughes, with him.

It was not only that. A couple of days ago, he also experienced the women’s ice hockey team doing the same. They defeated Canada 2-1 in the final to win the gold medal. It is one of the rare occasions where the U.S.A swept the gold medals in ice hockey. And Brady was there to experience it all.

Besides that, he got a chance to meet with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and NFL legend Mark Messier. They met at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena and clicked pictures. Brady was sure to post it on his social media handle, adding it to his collection of Winter Olympics memories.

For Tom Brady, the Milan trip turned into something far bigger than a vacation. Witnessing Team USA reclaim hockey supremacy on both fronts, decades after history was first written, made it a once-in-a-generation Olympic weekend.