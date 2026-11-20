Tom Brady‘s retirement from the NFL has hardly slowed his involvement in professional sports. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has expanded his portfolio beyond football, with investments connected to the Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and other sporting ventures. Now that his three-year run with England’s Birmingham City has ended, Brady is reportedly investing in another soccer club.

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“Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has bought shares in Chelsea soccer club,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter and James Olley, along with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, reported via sources.

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The investment comes shortly after Brady exited Birmingham City, where he held a 3.3 percent minority stake and served as chairman of the club’s advisory board. The Championship side announced his departure on November 9, thanking him for his involvement and support over the previous three years. Neither the club nor Brady publicly disclosed the financial details of his exit.

The move has drawn attention because The Guardian’s Matt Hughes reported that Brady was negotiating to take a small stake in the London club.

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The latest ESPN and NFL Network report indicates that the purchase has now taken place, although the size of his Chelsea holding and the amount he invested have not been disclosed.

Chelsea’s valuation makes the move notable. Forbes valued the Premier League club at $4.2 billion (£3.1 billion) in its 2026 football team rankings, placing it ninth among the world’s most valuable soccer teams. That valuation is an estimate of the club’s enterprise value, not what Brady paid.

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How Tom Brady Ended Up at Chelsea

Brady initially entered English soccer in August 2023 through a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management, the firm led by his business partner Tom Wagner. His involvement included an advisory board position, although reports suggested he was not responsible for the club’s day-to-day soccer decisions.

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Birmingham experienced a difficult period during his tenure, suffering relegation to League One in 2024 before winning promotion back to the Championship in 2025.

Chelsea also has a connection to Brady beyond the reported investment. He attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, where Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0, and was seen celebrating with the players afterward.

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Chelsea’s ownership has changed recently, too. Todd Boehly and Mark Walter sold their stakes in September 2026, giving Clearlake Capital full control of the club.

The investment firm, led by Behdad Eghbali and José E. Feliciano, has a good relationship with Brady, according to reports. Defense attorney Alex Spiro is also part of Brady’s investment group and helped negotiate the deal, according to the ESPN report.

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Brady’s sports investments already extend well beyond soccer. He acquired a 5% minority stake in the Raiders in 2024 after NFL owners approved the deal and is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Aces.

His involvement in other ventures, including Major League Pickleball and electric powerboat racing, further reflects his interest in sports beyond his playing career.

The Chelsea investment gives Brady another foothold in a major sporting institution, this time in the Premier League. After stepping away from Birmingham, Brady has a new soccer project at a club among the world’s most valuable.